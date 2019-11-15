DietDemand Develops Scientifically Designed Rapid Weight Loss Diet To Keep up Client Motivation

Birmingham, AL, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As of 2019, over 55,000 patients have successfully completed DietDemand’s rapid weight loss programs. DietDemand’s aptly-named Jumpstart Diet, is giving clients across the U.S. incredible weight loss results within weeks. It’s secret rests in the formulation of comprehensive and customized diet planning that works for the individual. Studies show that quick weight loss results boosts dieters motivation to continue towards long-term success. When weight loss efforts feel stagnant, dieters are more likely to have setbacks. DietDemand, whose individualized, doctor-managed plans and powerful prescription options are a great investment toward quick, safe and effective fat loss and weight management. Their programs utilize one’s body macros, health status, eating habits, and a range of other customized factors to deal specifically with client needs.

DietDemand’s experienced medical staff understands how important it is that dieters see early results along their journey, as so many who continually struggle with their weight tend to lose focus or become discouraged when results are not seen after putting in serious effort and sacrifice. Shedding pounds quickly helps to keep dieters motivated and open to continuing the process, along with improving important health markers such as cholesterol and boosting their metabolism. The plan also includes a number of high-quality and effective diet aids that reduce snack cravings, stabilize mood and appetite, regulate energy, and tackle inflammation (which is a factor in obesity). Clients on the Jumpstart Diet are seeing overall improvements in mood, lowered stress levels, positive lifestyle changes and most importantly, rapid weight loss results of up to 15 lbs. per month.

Interested learning more about the Jumpstart Diet? New DietDemand patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https: http://www.dietdemand.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

About the Company:

DietDemand is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, DietDemand has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.

DietDemand Contact Information:

Providing care across the USA

Headquarters:

Escondido, CA

(888) 786-9568

info@dietdemand.com

http://www.dietdemand.com/

