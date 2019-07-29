DietDemand Examines High-Protein Dieting and What It Can Do Weight Loss

Little Rock, AR, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High-protein diets can help tremendously with weight loss, which is why people looking to lose weight often decide to adopt this style of dieting. The great thing about protein is that is keeps you feeling full throughout the day, leading to fewer instances of snacking and lower calories overall. Diet such as Atkins mimic a high-protein, high fat diet while minimizing carbohydrates, often leading to some pretty solid weight loss results. The recommended daily protein allowance is 56 g per day for the average sedentary male and 46 g per day for the average sedentary female. Bodybuilders and those who are physically active can step up their protein intake to boost energy and create more lean muscle mass. Even if you’re not super physically active, replacing carbs and snacks with a little added protein can help you feel full and keep the weight off.



How can you incorporate more protein into your diet? Naturally, you’ll want to step up your intake of meat, fish, dairy products, beans and legumes, eggs, and vegetables that are relatively rich in protein, such as asparagus and spinach. For a snack, eating nuts and seeds is a great way to boost your protein and nutrient intake. Plant based dieters can incorporate foods like quinoa, seeds and lentils. Of course, if you want to go the convenient route, plenty of protein shakes and protein bars exist on the market, just be sure to look out their sugar content to avoid any extra calories.



As you’re adding protein, keep in mind that if you suffer from kidney problems or underlying medical conditions seeking out a doctor’s advice first will be key to maintaining your health on this diet. DietDemand offers on-demand nutrition coaching that can ensure that your health isn’t compromised on your path to weight loss. They also provide carb-blockers to make your diet transition nice and smooth.

Want to get started today? DietDemand patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https: http://www.dietdemand.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state-of-the-art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

