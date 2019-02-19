Log in
DietDemand Explains Why Clients Show Improved Results With Medical Weight Loss Method

02/19/2019 | 01:01am EST

Charleston, WV, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As U.S. consumers attempt millions of fad diets, supplements, and programs this year, many adults will still struggle with their weight going into 2020. DietDemand – a nationally-based team of doctors and nutritionists offering decades-long experience in one-on-one weight loss coaching, sees this as an impossible and costly cycle for the majority of Americans. The truth is, most weight loss methods only have the capacity to work in the short-term. DietDemand’s Medical Director points out that, ‘As weight gain is typically cumulative, spanning months and years, steady and lasting weight loss can only be achieved safely, over time.” Timespan, however, isn’t the only issue preventing needful results for most people. “The average fad diet doesn’t promote health, or nutritional balance. It usually promotes a quick weight loss solution with little to no lasting benefits,” says Dr. Tom Burns of DietDemand’s medical staff.

0_medium_dietdemandlogo-6.png


The lack of food education and guidance from the average primary care physician is yet another major reason why the U.S. continues to see negligible progress in this area. “Often times, a doctor will tell a patient to lose weight or lower their blood pressure with no nutritional instructions on how to do so,” states Dr. Burns. This leads many into a tailspin of starvation diets, supplements, and wayward attempts that provide minimal progress, as well as cyclical weight issues. It’s for these reasons that DietDemand focuses on providing medical weight loss opportunities for clients who have struggled to lose weight on their own. Rather than assigning one-size-fits-all diet regimens, DietDemand takes into account their clients’ individual weight, goals, health needs, eating habits, and more to build a proper program to stimulate quick weight loss as well as encourage a healthy change in overall lifestyle.

Want to get personalized consultations from a certified weight loss specialist? DietDemand patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https: http://www.dietdemand.com/  to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop.  Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state-of-the-art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.  

 

About the Company:

DietDemand is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support.  For over a decade, DietDemand has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.   

 

DietDemand Providing Care Across The USA

Headquarters:

Escondido, CA

(888) 786-9568

info@dietdemand.com

http://www.dietdemand.com/

Diet Demand
DietDemand
888-786-9568
info@dietdemand.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
