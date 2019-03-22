DietDemand Explains Why Medical Weight Loss Saves Money and Improves Overall Health

Jackson, MS, March 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Currently, millions of Americans are on a range of medications for conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, inflammation, chronic pain, and a host of others. While that may be great news for the pharmaceutical industry, the financial weight of these prescriptions as well as the side effects they cause result in a hefty price for most Americans. The truth is, that simple and consistent lifestyle changes can decrease the need and dependency for these medications. Medical Weight Loss expert Dr. Tom Burns from nationally recognized weight loss center, DietDemand states that even small improvements can make a major difference in one’s health. “Numerous clinical trials have been done showing that as little as 5-10% reduction in body weight can dramatically improve metabolic syndrome, type II diabetes and in this case hypertension.”

Being that many common health conditions are linked to metabolic syndrome, patients faced with this can reverse this problem while rapidly and directly improving outcomes for chronic disease with a medical weight loss program such as DietDemand. Their team has created medically supervised programs which are customized to each individual’s health needs to improve long term health outcomes. An investment in customized weight loss (and made DietDemand makes it convenient via telemedicine) can sharply reduce the need for side effect inducing prescriptions, additional treatment, surgeries and many ongoing complications. “Many people don’t realize how little weight loss it takes to make a dramatic improvement in hypertension and then have the ability to use less drug intervention,” says Dr. Burns. DietDemand’s programs are built to jumpstart weight loss and keep it going for lasting results.

Ready to accelerate your weight loss? DietDemand patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https: http://www.dietdemand.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state-of-the-art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

DietDemand is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, DietDemand has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.

