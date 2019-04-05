Log in
DietDemand Explains Why Treating Metabolic Syndrome is Key to Weight Loss Success

04/05/2019 | 01:01am EDT

New York, NY, April 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The average fad diet plan is a temporary weight loss strategy that results in a loss of water weight. Usually, a fad diet is only meant to last anywhere within 1-3 weeks, since the eating or drinking regimen (say juice diets for example) are unsustainable and cannot be adhered to long-term. Generating a quick 5-10 lb. weight loss can be exciting, however it hardly even stays off for long. This is especially true once a person’s normal eating habits resume. DietDemand, who specializes in rapid weight loss and long-term results wishes to stress the importance of gaining a healthy-functioning metabolism, as this is key to burning fat regularly, and maintaining one’s weight over time. Healthy metabolic function efficiently breaks down and process the body’s energy reserves, which includes body fat. DietDemand Medical Director, Dr. Tom Burns states that, “If someone has a sluggish metabolism due to lifestyle and diet, they’ll have a much harder time losing weight and may even be gaining steadily in spite of efforts made to do the opposite.” Whether someone is either overweight or obese, it is highly likely that they have metabolic syndrome which is rarely diagnosed. Ultimately, this can have unfortunate health-related impacts on the body, like diabetes, heart disease, fatigue, low energy, inflammation and others.

0_medium_dietdemandlogo-6.png


Rebuilding a super metabolism is done with an optimal diet and exercise routine. But for some, there are unique challenges and not all cases can be resolved by general methods that don’t target specific health issues. DietDemand, the nation’s leading medically supervised weight loss program, examines the underlying causes of sluggish metabolisms such as thyroid issues, poor liver function, chronic dehydration, high levels of inflammation and more. Once these issues are addressed through diet and powerful prescription options clients are much more likely to lose weight quickly and keep the weight off.

It’s time to solve your weight problems for good! New DietDemand patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https: http://www.dietdemand.com/  to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop.  Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.  

About the Company:

DietDemand is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support.  For over a decade, DietDemand has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.   

DietDemand Contact Information:

Providing care across the USA

Headquarters:

Escondido, CA

(888) 786-9568

info@dietdemand.com

http://www.dietdemand.com/

Diet Demand
DietDemand
888-786-9568
info@dietdemand.com

