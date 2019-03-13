DietDemand Explains Why Weight Loss Coaching Loss Might be the Wave of the Future

Watertown, NY, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Each year, millions of Americans enroll in new diet programs. Whether they are based on calorie counting, portion control, keto, or liquid-based, the diet industry hit over $70 billion in 2018 and has no plans of slowing down in the near future. Yet, despite all its success, obesity levels continue to hit concerning records, exceeding a third of the population in seven U.S. states. A reason for this, may be the fact that the average diet plan doesn’t adequately educate its users on proper nutrition, nor does it offer medically-based help or personalized coaching; these factors alone can significantly increase weight loss success both now and in the future if the average dieter has access to them.

DietDemand has seen the need for nutritional education and individualized diet coaching among the U.S. population for over a decade. Their team uses an efficient and convenient telemedicine-based model where clients can receive one-on-one, doctor-based support in all stages of weight loss. Medical weight loss expert and DietDemand team leader, Dr. Tom Burns states, “We build customized programs for each client, depending on their current weight, body macros, target weight, lifestyle, eating habits, and more. Along with powerful prescription carb blockers, appetite suppressants or fat blockers shipped to their homes, our by phone consultations are quick, simple and offer the personal attention most dieters don’t have.” DietDemand’s methods have garnered them a 97% success rate, as well as long-term benefits for the clients they provide on demand nutritional coaching for nationwide.

Want to get started today? DietDemand patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https: http://www.dietdemand.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state-of-the-art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

About the Company:

DietDemand is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, DietDemand has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.

DietDemand Providing Care Across The USA

Headquarters:

Escondido, CA

(888) 786-9568

info@dietdemand.com

http://www.dietdemand.com/

Diet Demand DietDemand 888-786-9568 info@dietdemand.com