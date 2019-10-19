Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DietDemand Helps Dieters Get Beyond Frustrating Weight Loss Plateaus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2019 | 01:01am EDT

Phoenix, AZ, Oct. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nationwide telemedicine weight loss specialists, DietDemand have spent decades delving into key weight gain factors and reasons for stunted weight loss among adults. Their program consists of customized diet plans, one-on-one access to certified weight loss coaches, and prescription diet aids that are tailored toward the individual. This comprehensive approach is helping their clients hit weight loss targets within desired timeframes. This is particularly true when it comes to clients who’ve spent money and time on several other diet plans and systems (most of which are not customized and instead follow more of a cookie cutter model).

DietDemand’s strategy takes into account the reasons for previous weight loss failures and seeks to make adjustments in eating habits, encouraging nutrition, tackling stress-based eating, accounting for health issues, medications taken, body chemistry, personal macros, and a host of other factors that can get down to the heart of keeping weight under control and well as finally getting beyond weight loss plateaus. DietDemand’s weight loss coaches offer on-demand, continual weight loss help by phone or email to help with day-to-day meal planning, grocery shopping, and dining out to help clients stay on track.

Want a free, no obligation consultation with DietDemand? Call or easily and effortlessly visit https: http://www.dietdemand.com/  to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop.  Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.  

About the Company:

DietDemand is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support.  For over a decade, DietDemand has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.   

DietDemand Contact Information:

Providing care across the USA

Headquarters:

Escondido, CA

(888) 786-9568

info@dietdemand.com

http://www.dietdemand.com/

Diet Demand
DietDemand
888-786-9568
info@dietdemand.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:01aDietDemand Helps Dieters Get Beyond Frustrating Weight Loss Plateaus
GL
12:58aVALMIERAS STIKLA SKIEDRA : Court approves plan of Valmieras Stikla Skiedra legal protection proceedings and respective process implementation
AQ
12:58aEKSPRESS GRUPP : Delfi's Latvian company acquires stake in Altero financial comparison platform
AQ
12:36aEP Energy Secures Plan Support Agreement with Key Creditors and Commitment for Significant New Money Investment
PR
12:31aEURID : Launches New Eligibility Criteria
BU
10/18ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Acquisition Of Subsidiary
PU
10/18Gravitas Announces Definitive Agreement Regarding the Sale of Securities in Gravitas Ilium Corp.
NE
10/18Gravitas Announces Definitive Agreement Regarding the Sale of certain Indebtedness
NE
10/18TEXTRON 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Textron Inc. - TXT
BU
10/18SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KSF REMINDS OSTK, WTRH INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CME GROUP INC. : CME GROUP : Statement on Vanity Fair Article
2ERICSSON AB : EXCLUSIVE: Huawei in early talks with U.S. firms to license 5G platform - Huawei executive
3PARETEUM CORPORATION : PARETEUM INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Fot..
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : G20 kicks off debate to regulate 'stablecoins' in hit to Facebook's Libra
5Trump hopes U.S.-China trade deal will be signed by middle of November

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group