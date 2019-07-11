DietDemand Makes Transition to Healthier Living Easier for Clients

Jackson, MS, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over 40 percent of U.S. adults are now overweight. Nationwide medical weight loss program, DietDemand is responding to this epidemic by making their clients’ weight loss easier than ever. Their certified weight loss specialists offer on-demand weight loss coaching and customized diet plans via telemedicine. Clients are able to speak with a doctor one-on-one who can conduct a brief health assessment by phone, then create a diet tailored to their unique weight loss needs. DietDemand is a great alternative for those who have had long-term struggles with weight loss or have tried one-size fits all diet programs.



DietDemand clients also receive exclusive access to powerful prescription appetite suppressants, carb blockers, mood-boosters and other weight loss aids to stimulate rapid weight loss progress. Prescriptions can be expedited with two-day shipping to one’s home or office for the ultimate convenience. With Diet Doc, you don’t have to travel to visit a weight loss clinic. You can lose weight with freedom and privacy. Want to get started today? DietDemand patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https: http://www.dietdemand.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state-of-the-art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.





DietDemand is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, DietDemand has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.

