DietDemand Offers 24/7 On Demand Weight Loss Specialists For Struggling Dieters

New York, NY, Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the average American, losing weight is becoming harder and harder to achieve. Sedentary lifestyles, contradicting health information, and increased accessibility to comfort foods are sabotaging many individuals who continue to struggle with weight loss. While there are countless options on the market for new products, clinics, and even surgeries, only one option exists that offers on demand, personal support from nutritionists in the field without ever having to leave home. DietDemand, the leading telemedicine-based weight loss planning clinic makes rapid fat loss easier than ever before. DietDemand patients never have to visit a location, they find us online, call, and are booked with four unique doctor-to-patient consults:

Patients speak directly with a certified weight loss doctor to establish care. The doctor creates a personalized diet plan and approves exclusive weight loss medications which are mailed directly from the pharmacy to the patient’s location. A nutritionist consult is scheduled to teach patients to provide both medication and guidance on their new and unique diet plan. Along with this, their personal nutritionists provide care management to uncover any issues relating to ability to lose weight (such as food addiction). Senior nutritional follow ups take place weeks later to make sure patient is losing weight. Patients may contact their personal nutritionist at any time, day or night for help with food shopping, cooking meals, or ordering out.

New DietDemand patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https: http://www.dietdemand.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.



At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

About the Company:

DietDemand is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, DietDemand has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.

DietDemand Contact Information:

Providing Care Across The USA

Headquarters:

Escondido, CA

(888) 786-9568

info@dietdemand.com

http://www.dietdemand.com/

Diet Demand DietDemand 888-786-9568 info@dietdemand.com