DietDemand Offers Low-Carb, Ketogenic Diet With Doctor-Supervised Solutions For Fast Weight Loss

Jackson, MS, Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With obesity rates nearing 35% in the U.S., there has been an increased focus on low-carb dieting for rapid weight loss. Limiting certain types of foods (carbs in particular) has been linked to lower rates of obesity, inflammation, and diabetes. While concentrating on specific dietary limitations like reducing fat or regulating carbohydrates can be useful, a comprehensive approach has been shown to be most effective when it comes to fat loss. The keto diet is a low carbohydrate, high protein diet that utilizes low-glycemic foods in order to stimulate to ketosis (a fat-burning process that occurs when carbohydrates are no longer stored for energy). The ketogenic diet normally lends itself to high levels of fat; moderate amounts of protein; and low amounts of carbohydrates. Dieters are urged to keep their daily carb intake to a low 20-50 grams. Lowering the intake of carbohydrates consumed is ideal while consuming higher levels of proteins and fats are encouraged.

Generally, a ketogenic diet is most effective when supervised by a doctor because keto-adaptation, or the process of adjusting to the dietary limitations, takes time and diligent monitoring of any potential nutritional deficiencies. DietDemand offers a doctor-supervised ketogenic diet in which patients receive 1-2 weeks to keto-adapt and are given supplements like vitamin B12 which can help prevent negative symptoms like headaches and muscle cramping. As a result, the diet becomes more balanced and existing health needs are addressed in order to boost weight loss.

Beyond keto, DietDemand - a nationally recognized weight loss center, offers custom-designed weight loss programs and diet consultations to all patients, providing effective support for the Ketogenic Diet. Within the first month, DietDemand patients are seeing quick and healthy weight loss, understanding why previous weight loss attempts failed and how to resolve those issues, and are receiving customized, and unique diet plans to suit the needs of every individual.

Are you interested in one of DietDemand’s effective doctor-supervised, low-carb programs? Call or message us today for details. New DietDemand patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https: http://www.dietdemand.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

About the Company:

DietDemand is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, DietDemand has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.

DietDemand Contact Information:

Providing Care Across The USA

Headquarters:

Escondido, CA

(888) 786-9568

info@dietdemand.com

http://www.dietdemand.com/

Diet Demand DietDemand 888-786-9568 info@dietdemand.com