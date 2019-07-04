DietDemand Offers On-Demand, Nationwide Diet Coaching Support for Clients for Holiday Prep

Washington, DC, July 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s no secret that the 4th of July also means celebrating four ‘Fs,’ fun, family, friends, and food. Step outside and you can catch a whiff of BBQ no matter where you turn. For many, these temptations are no big deal at all, but if you’ve been working hard to maintain a low-carb or low-sugar diet this summer, July 4th can knock you way off track. Especially when you consider that there may be leftovers that last throughout the weekend. For some of us, getting off track just one or two days can bring back cravings and not-so-healthy eating habits that are tough to overcome once again.



The good news is that you can still eat that delicious BBQ, you’ll just need to be strategic about what you eat so you won’t fall off the wagon. Our medical weight loss specialists at DietDemand offer one-on-one nutrition coaching support on demand to clients nationwide to help with grocery shopping, meal prep, dining out, and help with holidays and festivities. With DietDemand, there’s no need to miss out on special days. We’ll help you switch to a high-protein or high-fat meal plan to replace that potato salad and keep you feeling full. Our powerful and exclusive line of prescription appetite suppressants, carb blocking supplements, and craving control pills will keep you on track this July 4th and beyond.



Want to get started today? DietDemand patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https: http://www.dietdemand.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state-of-the-art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.





