DietDemand Says Balanced Diet Is Ultimately Better For Long-Term Weight Loss Than Keto Diet

Jackson, MS, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Keto diet shows no signs of slowing down in popularity and this is for understandable reasons, adhering to a low carb diet is a well-known method of stimulating quick weight loss for dieters. This can be important for consumers in very dramatic ways: by motivating dieters to continue, by lowering blood pressure and blood sugar markers, by reducing cholesterol almost immediately, and naturally, there are aesthetic benefits to look forward to. Many people are also drawn to keto since it normally costs very little to maintain the diet and see results. However, very few experts in the field of nutrition view the keto diet as a long-term, sustainable eating regimen. While the elimination of refined, processed carbs can go a long way towards improving health, many breads, pastas and fruits have much-needed dietary fiber, vitamin b6 and other important minerals that are essential to one’s health.

In fact, even some of the healthiest diets in the world incorporate carbs regularly. The Mediterranean diet for example, doesn’t call for skimping on bread or pasta. Yet, its balanced array of lean proteins, veggies, and healthy oils (particularly olive) and fats lead to long-term weight maintenance and heart health for those in the region, and those around the world who eat in a similar fashion. DietDemand, the nation’s leading group of personal dieticians who assist clients on-demand, 24/7 use the basic elements of keto for quick weight loss but also incorporate aspects of the Mediterranean diet to ensure balanced eating and long-term health success. DietDemand’s team of certified weight loss physicians create individualized diet plans for each person, based on their weight goals, current health status, and challenges to overcome. Rather than following a one-size-fits-all diet plan, DietDemand patients get expert help from weight loss specialists to suit their individual needs.

Call or message us today for details. New DietDemand patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https: http://www.dietdemand.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

About the Company:

DietDemand is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, DietDemand has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.

DietDemand Contact Information:

Providing Care Across The USA

Headquarters:

Escondido, CA

(888) 786-9568

info@dietdemand.com

http://www.dietdemand.com/

Diet Demand DietDemand 888-786-9568 info@dietdemand.com