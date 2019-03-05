DietDemand Weight Loss Experts Help Dieters Achieve Goals This Spring

Birmingham, AL, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DietDemand, one of the nation’s most effective fat loss programs, is helping many clients to finally achieve their weight goals this spring. With an extreme winter wrapping up this month, not only is it a prime time to become more active, but it’s also a great time to kick off a safe and successful diet plan to shed those pounds over the next few months. For those who’ve attempted fad diets or calorie-counting programs with minimal or temporary success, DietDemand’s Jumpstart Diet allows dieters to see quick results within the first few weeks. Fad diets for example, that aren’t specific to an individual’s weight loss needs, their doctor-supervised, convenient, phone-based medical weight loss method is a faster and safer way to go.

First, you’ll consult with a doctor from DietDemand’s team of certified weight loss specialists. By factoring in your current weight, lifestyle, eating habits, and desired weight, a doctor will craft a comprehensive diet strategy that is customized to get you losing weight fast! This fast-acting method revs up your metabolism, increases energy, stabilizes mood, lessens cravings, and burns fat rapidly. Most clients see up to 15 lbs. loss within the first month, making this program perfect for spring and summer readiness. All consults are performed by phone or email, in the privacy of your home or office. Additionally, DietDemand’s nutritionists and coaches are available on demand for grocery shopping help and guidance when dining out.

Want to have your own certified weight loss coach? DietDemand patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https: http://www.dietdemand.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state-of-the-art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

DietDemand is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, DietDemand has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.

