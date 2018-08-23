Log in
DietDemand's Doctor-Prescribed Weight Loss Pills Ensure Safe Use And Rapid Results

08/23/2018

Jackson, MS, Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the diet world, not all weight loss pills are created equal. There’s no shortage of unregulated supplements in the market promising to help dieters achieve their weight loss goals. Yet, diet pill abuse is rampant, and many individuals do not consult with a healthcare provider as recommended before using them. Reading reviews as a measure of determining effectiveness isn’t a sure bet, either. What works for one person, may not work for another, as weight loss can be a complex process involving health, eating habits, lifestyle, and many other factors.

0_int_dietdemandlogo-6.png


Additionally, supplements can be ineffective when it comes to long-term weight maintenance. Even if temporary weight loss is possible, gaining that weight back after a temporary supplement program can be a waste of money at best, and damaging to one’s health at most.

DietDemand, the nation’s leader in medical weight loss offers a safer, doctor-supervised alternative for individuals looking to speed up their weight loss efforts. Patients have unlimited access to accredited and experienced weight loss physicians who can create customized prescription plans and prescribe medications only as needed. Their exclusive products include remedies for weight control, appetite control, carb cravings, emotional eating, metabolism boosters and more.

All DietDemand’s exclusive medications are prescribed through an FDA compounding pharmacy and are shipped from the pharmacy to your home, office, or anywhere you'd like! Plus, our doctors are licensed nationwide to prescribe in every state. Their staff is available via phone and video chat for unmatched convenience.

For more details, new DietDemand patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https: http://www.dietdemand.com/  to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop.  Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.  

About the Company:

DietDemand is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support.  For over a decade, DietDemand has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.   

DietDemand Contact Information:

Providing Care Across The USA

Headquarters:

Escondido, CA

(888) 786-9568

info@dietdemand.com

http://www.dietdemand.com/

© GlobeNewswire 2018
