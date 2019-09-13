DietDemand's Doctor-Supervised Support Corrects Flaws Found in Common Weight Loss Programs

Houston, TX, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National telemedicine weight loss program, DietDemand is receiving a high number of clients who’ve tried multiple weight loss programs with either temporary success or little to no progress. Ironically, as obesity rates continue grow, the weight loss industry is seeing incredible growth as well. DietDemand’s team notes that many people attempt diets based on reviews seen online or by word of mouth. The issue with this, is that diets that use a one-size-fits-all model may only work a segment of those dieters. Hormonal changes, age, body chemistry, nutritional deficiencies, medications used, eating habits, and stress-eating behaviors may play a larger role in weight control than most people realize. DietDemand finds that the majority of clients coming in who’ve spent money and efforts on other programs do have one or more of these specific obstacles that have previously gone unaddressed.

Going far beyond a cookie-cutter model for sustained weight loss, DietDemand provides doctor-supervised diet and prescription plans that come tailored for every individual. It’s no wonder that the company boasts an over 90 percent success rate with clients reaching their goals within desired timeframes while also being given the tools to maintain their new weight in the long-term. Want to know more about DietDemand’s, at-home weight loss options? Call or easily and effortlessly visit https: http://www.dietdemand.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state-of-the-art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

About the Company:

DietDemand is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, DietDemand has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.

DietDemand Providing Care Across The USA

Headquarters:

Escondido, CA

(888) 786-9568

info@dietdemand.com

http://www.dietdemand.com/

Diet Demand DietDemand 888-786-9568 info@dietdemand.com