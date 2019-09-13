Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DietDemand's Doctor-Supervised Support Corrects Flaws Found in Common Weight Loss Programs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 01:00am EDT

Houston, TX, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National telemedicine weight loss program, DietDemand is receiving a high number of clients who’ve tried multiple weight loss programs with either temporary success or little to no progress. Ironically, as obesity rates continue grow, the weight loss industry is seeing incredible growth as well. DietDemand’s team notes that many people attempt diets based on reviews seen online or by word of mouth. The issue with this, is that diets that use a one-size-fits-all model may only work a segment of those dieters. Hormonal changes, age, body chemistry, nutritional deficiencies, medications used, eating habits, and stress-eating behaviors may play a larger role in weight control than most people realize. DietDemand finds that the majority of clients coming in who’ve spent money and efforts on other programs do have one or more of these specific obstacles that have previously gone unaddressed.

Going far beyond a cookie-cutter model for sustained weight loss, DietDemand provides doctor-supervised diet and prescription plans that come tailored for every individual. It’s no wonder that the company boasts an over 90 percent success rate with clients reaching their goals within desired timeframes while also being given the tools to maintain their new weight in the long-term. Want to know more about DietDemand’s, at-home weight loss options? Call or easily and effortlessly visit https: http://www.dietdemand.com/  to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop.  Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state-of-the-art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

 

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.  

 

About the Company:

DietDemand is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support.  For over a decade, DietDemand has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.   

 

DietDemand Providing Care Across The USA

Headquarters:

Escondido, CA

(888) 786-9568

info@dietdemand.com

http://www.dietdemand.com/

 

Diet Demand
DietDemand
888-786-9568
info@dietdemand.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:21aLLOYDS BANKING : Mitie in Lloyds Bank facilities contract win
AQ
01:21aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : offer for LSE under fierce City scrutiny
AQ
01:21aSOTHEBYS : MORE EXPENSIVE THAN BITCOIN Rare Islamic gold dinar expected to fetch around £1.4m at Sotheby's auction next month
AQ
01:21aSTANDARD CHARTERED : POWER-FACE-LIFT Battersea Power Station secures £600m funding for regeneration project
AQ
01:21aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : sued under US gig economy law as it gets ready for $750m raise
AQ
01:21aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : TAKING A FLYER Heathrow exec warns of potential budget bust
AQ
01:20aAEVIS VICTORIA SA : Publication of Half-Year Report 2019 - Group remains on growth track with strengthened financial profile
EQ
01:17aORIGIN ENERGY : Annual Report 2019
PU
01:17aAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ Company Secretary Changes
PU
01:07aFRAPORT TRAFFIC FIGURES &NDASH; AUGUST 2019 : Frankfurt Airport Reports Ongoing Growth
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : LSE board poised to decide fate of Hong Kong exchange's $39 billion off..
2Trump favors 'whole deal' with China, two sides prepare for trade talks
3Trump favors 'whole deal' with China, two sides prepare for trade talks
4Amid U.S. vaping crackdown, Juul enters China with online store openings
5ESR-REIT : ESR REIT : Notice Of (I) Preference Offering Books Closure Date (Ii) Cumulative Distribution Books ..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group