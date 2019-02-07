DietDemand's Doctor-Supervised System Helps Clients Overcome Weight Loss Resistance

Charleston, WV, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you want to lose weight from the comforts of home, telemedicine weight loss center – DietDemand is accepting patients from across the US who are struggling to overcome weight loss resistance. With obesity hitting an all-time high, the company’s 97% success rate comes from its use of the best weight loss approaches which get to the bottom of common obstacles. As weight loss resistance is becomes more and more prevalent among US citizens, factors such as unhealthy eating habits, sedentary living, and stress eating are highlighted in a myriad of ways by DietDemand’s experienced team of doctors, nutritionists and coaches. Specializing in the best weight loss strategies for generating fast results under doctor-supervised guidance, DietDemand uses customized programs to remove the following progress inhibitors:

Brain Chemistry and Hormone Imbalances

Dopamine, serotonin and other chemicals are involved in a balance which can influence our food choices, and the extent to which we use food as a way to manage our mood. DietDemand offers several medications which can interrupt this cycle and lead to long term behavioral enhancements. Cortisol in particular, is a common stress response hormone that can create stubborn abdominal fat.

Sugar and Carbohydrate Cravings

Foods which trigger a dopamine response (high fat, high sugar, high carb) are the common makeup of most junk food or highly processed foods. Understanding that sometimes these foods are serving as a hidden crutch to manage mood can be the first step to unwinding these bad habits. Targeted macronutrient recommendations by DietDemand also make sure that protein levels are optimal, which has a positive effect on satiety, and reduces desire for junk food as a filler.

Snacking Binges

Afternoons and evenings are the most common trigger times for dieters. Using food to manage one’s mood after a day at work may be part of what DietDemand refers to as a stress-reward cycle. Their team implements strategies to ensure that blood sugar is stable, and that stress hormones, as well as neurotransmitters responsible for hunger and cravings are managed.

Rebounds in Weight Gain

Rebound weight gain can happen when people have lost weight at the expense of their metabolism (crash dieting) or when muscle is lost due to poor diet choices. DietDemand’s Jumpstart Diet program has individually calculated macros for each client, ensuring that protein is optimal and that macros are not too low causing muscle loss. Therefore, weight loss is more sustained over time without sudden effects on hormones, and greatly reducing instances of regained weight.

Want to know more about DietDemand’s, at-home weight loss options? Call or easily and effortlessly visit https: http://www.dietdemand.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state-of-the-art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

