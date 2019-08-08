Log in
DietDemand's High Success Rate Due to Telemedicine-Based Nutrition and Diet Assistance

08/08/2019

Jackson, MS, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For anyone interested in exploring the benefits of a personal nutritionist, a highly recommended option is via the telemedicine, medical weight loss program DietDemand. With the rates of becoming overweight and obese generating a weight epidemic in the U.S., most diet programs leave dieters to attempt eating regimens themselves, notwithstanding prior difficulties when it comes to changing eating habits, reducing cravings, and incorporating overall body chemistry to better hit weight loss targets. DietDemand gives clients an assigned weight loss coach on a remote basis who can offer on-demand nutrition help. Telemedicine for weight loss is a great way to maintain your privacy and convenience via phone consultations with your certified weight loss doctor, who can help you set up a reasonable plan for success with non-intrusive weigh-ins and help getting beyond stubborn weight loss plateaus. DietDemand also offers powerful prescription options to help control cravings, emotional eating, stress eating, and carb resistance to boost your fat loss from the beginning, giving you more motivation and confidence. DietDemand clients have over a 90 percent success rate, beating out many popular diet industry competitors. 

Want to get started today? DietDemand patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https: http://www.dietdemand.com/  to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop.  Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state-of-the-art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.  

 

About the Company:

DietDemand is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support.  For over a decade, DietDemand has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.   

 

DietDemand Providing Care Across The USA

Headquarters:

Escondido, CA

(888) 786-9568

info@dietdemand.com

http://www.dietdemand.com/


Diet Demand
DietDemand
888-786-9568
info@dietdemand.com

