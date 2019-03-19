DietDemand's Medical Team Reveals the Secret to Accelerated Weight Loss

New York, NY, March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DietDemand, the nation’s leading telemedicine-based weight loss program has helped thousands of clients overcome their weight loss struggles and reach their desirable goals within a shorter time period than most. What’s their secret? Medical Director, Tom Burns explains that DietDemand offers an advantage that the majority of dieters never have. “We provide one-on-one, doctor-supervised weight loss coaching via a customized nutritional profile and prescription help.” It may sound simple, but the truth is that U.S. dieters have too many obstacles to fight these days and the problem is that they’re expected to fight them alone. “With so many different diets out there, U.S. consumers rarely get nutritional guidance that works for them. Additionally, most diet plans don’t tackle the underlying causes of weight gain in the first place, from stress-based eating to the lack of food education, lasting weight loss is a comprehensive strategy and can’t be achieved by a cycle of fads.”

Just as personal trainers can help people stay fit based on their individual needs, a personalized program is similar in its approach and very few weight loss companies venture to do so. DietDemand, offers customized programs that take into account one’s health status, schedule, current body weight, lifestyle, eating habits and more, which results in a major boost in weight loss, overall health and vitality. This is all without having to travel to a local office or weight loss center. DietDemand is unique in its telemedicine-based approach in having all doctor and nutrition consults conducted by phone, with appetite suppressants fat blockers and other powerful prescriptions shipped directly to one’s home or office for unparalleled convenience.

Ready to accelerate your weight loss? DietDemand patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https: http://www.dietdemand.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state-of-the-art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

DietDemand is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, DietDemand has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.

