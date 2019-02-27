DietDemand's Personalized Weight Loss Programs Help Maintain Weight and Heart Health

Charleston, WV, Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prominent telemedicine weight loss company – DietDemand offers personalized nutritional coaching for clients who previously struggled to keep their weight under control. As we know, carrying extra weight puts many at risk for many common conditions, heart disease in particular. Heart disease is more prominent today than ever. Every 34 seconds someone has a heart attack, as it is the leading cause of death in the United States. DietDemand warns that excessive weight around the mid-section (belly fat) can be dangerous to the heart as it produces hormones and other harmful substances that get in the way of normal blood vessel activity by clogging arteries. These clogged arteries can be anywhere in the body. Heart attacks, strokes, Peripheral Artery Disease are all byproducts of blood flow issues. Studies have shown that with just modest weight loss, heart health improves greatly, and if you have a BMI greater than 26, there is no better time to start your weight loss journey.

If you’re looking to improve your heart health, the average fad diet or temporary diet solution may not give you the lasting results and overall health benefits you need. DietDemand, whose focus is on long-term weight loss without surgery, provides comprehensive strategies and doctor-customized plans tailored to your heart health needs to get you back on the right track to healthy living. Their team of medical weight loss professionals create a plan just for you, based on your weight, age, gender, previous weight struggles, lifestyle, and existing health needs. Unlike most other programs, DietDemand coaches get to know what your specific requirements are in order to help you lose weight, keep it off, and support heart healthy living.

Want to get personalized consultations from a certified weight loss specialist? DietDemand patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https: http://www.dietdemand.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state-of-the-art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

About the Company:

DietDemand is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, DietDemand has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.

DietDemand Providing Care Across The USA

Headquarters:

Escondido, CA

(888) 786-9568

info@dietdemand.com

http://www.dietdemand.com/

Diet Demand DietDemand 888-786-9568 info@dietdemand.com