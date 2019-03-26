Log in
DietDemand's Safer Alternative To Weight Loss Surgery Offers Similar Results

03/26/2019 | 01:01am EDT

Greenwood, MS, March 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weight loss surgery has become a life-altering and in many cases, life-saving option for many people. While consistent weight gain can be due to a variety of factors from lifestyle to conditions such as metabolic syndrome and stress, weight loss surgery may appear to be a simple fix for a long-term problem. However, it often take a number of years to become overweight and/or obese, and for those who’ve struggled with their weight, bariatric surgery might not be the miracle cure it seems. Dr. Tom Burns of DietDemand explains why this seemingly quick fix may not solve weight issues entirely. “Most people who quality for weight loss surgery have gained weight due to stress-based or emotionally-based eating habits which were never controlled. This is more of a brain chemistry issue than a hunger issue.” This desire to overeat can be a constant source of frustration, which explains why nearly 200,000 Americans elect to undergo the process each year despite possible health risks and complications.

0_medium_dietdemandlogo-6.png


Weight loss surgery’s immediate results can provide necessary relief from certain chronic illnesses, pain, restricted mobility and lack of circulation that may occur in cases of obesity. Yet, up to 15% of patients gain their weight back within two years, and an increasing amount gain within five years. According to Dr. Burns, “This is because the underlying emotional causes of weight loss were never addressed. Occasionally a doctor might recommend some degree of weight loss prior to the surgery, but these efforts don’t last long enough to produce a full change in lifestyle habits.”  

DietDemand medical weight loss center offers a safer, doctor-supervised approach that offers quick results similar to what one would expect from bariatric surgery. By utilizing a comprehensive and personalized diet method that jumpstarts fat loss, their patients see rapid changes in the short-term and healthier changes in the long-term. Plus, DietDemand patients have access to a doctor from the convenience of home, with telemedicine based service. No embarrassing weigh-ins, long wait times, or travel needed.

If you’re looking for a safer and sustainable alternative to weight loss surgery, DietDemand patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https: http://www.dietdemand.com/  to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop.  Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state-of-the-art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.  

About the Company:

DietDemand is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support.  For over a decade, DietDemand has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.   

 

DietDemand Providing Care Across The USA

Headquarters:

Escondido, CA

(888) 786-9568

info@dietdemand.com

http://www.dietdemand.com/

 

Diet Demand
DietDemand
888-786-9568
info@dietdemand.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
