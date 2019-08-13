Log in
DietDemand's Telemedicine Program for Doctor-Patient Weight Loss Improves Success Rate

08/13/2019 | 01:00am EDT

Jackson, MS, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For those on a constant cycle of weight loss and gain, visiting weight loss clinics or even striking out on one’s own doesn’t seem to be enough for many people. Even the best weight loss diets have struggled to take effect due to an ever-growing list of obstacles such as sedentary lifestyle risks, emotional eating behaviors, conflicting diet information found online, junk food cravings, etc. Standing out among the crowded diet and weight loss industry, DietDemand’s revolutionary approach to dieting via telemedicine offers personalized weight loss coaching on-demand to help dieters get beyond these obstacles and onto greater health and weight loss success.

With a success rate of over 90%, DietDemand’s customized weight loss programs are tailored to support each client’s needs and target goals. Coupled with personalized prescription plans targeting everything from emotional eating to stopping cravings, their comprehensive strategies are helping to greatly improve client success when compared with other programs. Interested in learning more? New DietDemand patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https: http://www.dietdemand.com/  to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop.  Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.  

About the Company:

DietDemand is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support.  For over a decade, DietDemand has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.   

DietDemand Contact Information:

Providing care across the USA

Headquarters:

Escondido, CA

(888) 786-9568

info@dietdemand.com

http://www.dietdemand.com/


Diet Demand
DietDemand
888-786-9568
info@dietdemand.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
