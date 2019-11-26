Difenda Debuts ServiceNow Integration for Venafi Trust Protection Platform

Venafi®, the inventor and leading provider of machine identity protection, and Difenda, a global cybersecurity leader with experience helping companies manage risk and defend against cyberthreats, today announced the availability of Difenda’s ServiceNow application for the Venafi Trust Protection Platform. The integration enables enterprises that have standardized on the ServiceNow IT Service management (ITSM) platform to access the extensive capabilities of the Venafi Platform from within the ServiceNow interface—providing an accelerated rollout of machine identity protection and delivery of certificates-as-a-service to every certificate owner across the extended enterprise.

Many IT professionals struggle to automate the lifecycle of keys and certificates that serve as machine identities. Without automation, organizations can introduce manual errors in certificate requests and lack crucial information on where these critical security assets are installed. In addition, many organizations don’t know who controls access to each system where a machine identity is installed. These issues can lead to costly outages, affecting the reliability and availability of critical servers.

Difenda, a Machine Identity Protection Development Fund partner and developer, has built the Difenda Machine Identity Protection for ServiceNow product, which gives users self-service access to the Venafi platform through ServiceNow ITSM. The Difenda application provides ServiceNow users easy access to machine identities while leveraging customizable workflows that automate protection of keys and certificates with the Venafi Trust Protection Platform. With Difenda Machine Identity Protection for ServiceNow, enterprises can accelerate machine identity protection services used throughout the entire business.

Key benefits of the Difenda Machine Identity Protection for ServiceNow solution include:

Accelerates machine identity protection. CISO’s can deliver the power of the Venafi Trust Protection Platform without needing to train enterprise users with ServiceNow access.

CISO’s can deliver the power of the Venafi Trust Protection Platform without needing to train enterprise users with ServiceNow access. Eliminates errors. Requests for new certificates are submitted through ServiceNow and sent to approvers so they adhere to organizational policies and processes. Administrators can also provide default entries for parameters that never change for the enterprise.

Requests for new certificates are submitted through ServiceNow and sent to approvers so they adhere to organizational policies and processes. Administrators can also provide default entries for parameters that never change for the enterprise. Stops costly outages. The Difenda integration helps businesses avoid a common cause of certificate outages. Venafi is deeply committed to the elimination of outages and offers the industry’s only No Outages Guarantee.

“To reduce security risk and improve reliability, CISO’s want faster and more comprehensive machine identity protection across the extended enterprise,” said Kevin Bocek, vice president of security strategy and threat intelligence at Venafi. “The Difenda Machine Identity Protection for Service Now application provides machine identity protection to any user familiar with and trained in the use of ServiceNow. We’re pleased with Difenda’s accomplishment, which is just one of the many successes delivered by our Machine Identity Protection Development Fund.”

Venafi’s Machine Identity Protection Development Fund is a global initiative designed to encourage recipients to build integrations that deliver greater visibility, intelligence and automation across any technology that creates or consumes machine identities, including:

Cloud and hybrid cloud infrastructure

DevOps

Containerization

Secure Shell (SSH)

Code signing

Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

Artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data analytics

IoT

Blockchain-distributed ledger technology

“Venafi is one of our strategic partners that we’ve been working closely with for many years,” said Difenda CEO Manoj Arora. “Our deep understanding of their Trust Protection Platform together with our own objective to provide customers with fully integrated cyber threat protection made this project a natural fit for us. It is an honor to have received the support that the entire Venafi team has given us with the Machine Identity Protection Development Fund. It’s allowed us to deliver on a unified vision of making machine identity protection easier and more sustainable for our customers.”

To learn more about the ServiceNow integration, please visit the Difenda page on the Venafi website.

About Venafi

Venafi is the cybersecurity market leader in machine identity protection, securing machine-to-machine connections and communications. Venafi protects machine identity types by orchestrating cryptographic keys and digital certificates for SSL/TLS, IoT, code signing, mobile and SSH. Venafi provides global visibility of machine identities and the risks associated with them for the extended enterprise—on premises, mobile, virtual, cloud and IoT—at machine speed and scale. Venafi puts this intelligence into action with automated remediation that reduces the security and availability risks connected with weak or compromised machine identities while safeguarding the flow of information to trusted machines and preventing communication with machines that are not trusted.

With over 30 patents, Venafi delivers innovative solutions for the world’s most demanding, security-conscious Global 5000 organizations and government agencies, including the top five U.S. health insurers; the top five U.S. airlines; four of the top five U.S., U.K., Australian and South African banks; and four of the top five U.S. retailers. Venafi is backed by top-tier investors, including TCV, Foundation Capital, Intel Capital, QuestMark Partners, Mercato Partners and NextEquity.

For more information, visit: www.venafi.com.

About Difenda

Difenda was established by cybersecurity experts with real-world cyberwarfare experience to incorporate big data analytics, machine learning technologies, and artificial intelligence to prevent, detect, and respond to sophisticated cyber attacks. Difenda enables your organization’s freedom-of-action within cyberspace. We possess the competence to manage and track threats across a vast and complex landscape. Our offerings are aligned with your business requirements and we prioritize our responses based on your risk profile and threat activity. See www.difenda.com, or contact protected@difenda.com, for further information.

