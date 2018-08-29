Differ : Announces 2018 Interim Results Revenue Soared by 183% to Approximately RMB430 million Assets Management Business Achieved Significant Growth Remarkable Results due to Robust Development Strategy

[Press Release]

鼎豐集團控股有限公司

Differ Group Holding Company Limited

(Stock Code: 6878)

Announces 2018 Interim Results

Revenue Soared by 183% to Approximately RMB430 Million Assets Management Business Achieved Significant Growth Remarkable Results due to Robust Development Strategy

Financial Highlights For the six months ended 30 June (RMB '000) 2018 2017 Change Turnover 429,721 151,993 +182.7% Overview of Major Businesses Assets Management Business* 352,377 51,918 +578.7% Finance Lease Services 20,503 30,839 -33.5% Financial Services* 56,841 69,236 -17.9% Profit 143,321 98,592 +45.4% Profit attributable to owners of the Company 107,142 92,814 +15.4% Basic Earnings Per Share (RMB cents) 2.48 2.19 +13.2%

*Asset Management Business including investments in valued properties, equities and distressed assets

*Financial Services including express loan services, financial consultancy services, supply chain financing and guarantee services

[28 August 2018, Hong Kong] Differ Group Holding Company Limited ("DFH" or "Company", Stock code: 6878) together with its subsidiaries ("Group"), a leading provider of short to medium-term financing and financing-related solutions and asset management services in the PRC, has announced its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2018 (the "Period").

During the Period, the Group was able to grasp the opportunities arising from the continuous growth of the Marco-economy in China and the favorable government policies, the Group actively adjusted its business strategy by concentrating on its assets management business, and recorded remarkable results once again. For the six months ended 30 June 2018, the Group's turnover increased significantly by 182.7% to RMB430 million, while profit surged by 45.4% to RMB143 million. Basic earnings per share grew to RMB2.48 cents. During the Period, the gearing ratio of the Group was 56.0% (corresponding period of 2017: 58.5%), maintained a healthy level comparing to its peers.

The Group completed the acquisition of 100% of the equity interest of Differ Cultural Tourism Development Company Limited ("Differ Cultural") on 23 January 2018. Excluding the effect of adopting merger accounting which led to adjustments of 2017 financial results, an increase of 79.1% of profit was recorded comparing to the profit before the acquisition in the first half of 2017 (RMB80 million approximately).

Business Review

Assets Management Business

During the Period, the strategy of concentrating on asset management business brought about positive outcomes. Since the completion of acquisition of Differ Cultural, the Group further expanded its asset management business from distressed asset to including value assets. This segment has become the key growth driver. Income from asset management business surged by 578.7% to approximately RMB352 million. This was the results of: 1) Differ Cultural - Phase 1 of Differ Sky Realm was completed and delivered in the second quarter of 2018, generated a revenue of approximately RMB346.8 million and 2) an income of approximately RMB5.6 million from the income/fair value change of financial assets and rental income. In view of the change in the macro economic environment, our in-depth experience in handling assets in the similar class, and the capital appreciation potential of its portfolio of assets, the management believes that the Acquisition will generate significant returns in the next few years. The Group will continue to capture the opportunities presented by an abundant supply of valued and distressed assets in the market.

Finance Lease Services

The Group provides financial lease services mainly to machineries, long range fishing vessels, properties and motor vehicles. During the Period, The Group's finance lease services income decreased to approximately RMB20.5 million (corresponding period of 2017f7: RMB 30.8 million.) The decline was mainly due to decreased income from Hong Kong. In addition, the Group's finance lease sector has been experiencing an adjustment period and the management expected new projects to come soon so as to drive further growth in the sector.

Financial Services

The financial services of the Group comprises of express loan services, financial consultancy services, supply chain management services and guarantee services. During the Period, the Group recorded a combined income of approximately RMB56.8 million, representing a reduction of 17.9%. This was attributable to the fact that the Group decided to focus its resources in its asset management business. In light of the tightened credit control by PRC banks and the strong demand for financing services from SMEs, the income of entrusted loan services increased by 57.6%, while income from financial consultancy services recorded a reduction due to a decrease of the amount of bank financing obtained by the customers of the Group. Income from the guarantee service increased by 210.3% which was mainly due to the fact that the Group has received relatively large amount of guarantee fees from certain sizable customers.

Mr. HONG Mingxian, Chairman and Executive Director of DFH stated, "The Group recorded an increase in overall income and profit in the first half of 2018. The outstanding performance is mainly attribute to the robustness and effectiveness of its business strategy. While focusing on developing asset management business, the Group is relentlessly seeking opportunities to broaden its income stream. During the Period, the Group was granted licenses form the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong to carry out Type 1 (Dealing in Securities) and Type 9 (Asset Management) regulated activities. This allowed us to start providing the relevant financial services in Hong Kong in the second half of 2018, with an eye to create niche products and to provide diversified financial services for customers outside China. Riding the wave of opportunities brought about by the development of financial technology globally and internally, as well as the increase in momentum of the asset management industry, we are optimistic about the Group's overall business and financial prospect. In the future, we will further expand our market share and reinforce our leading position so as to maintain our growth momentum. Our goal has been and will always be creating value to our customers and our shareholders."

- End -

About Differ Group Holding Company Limited (stock code: 6878)

Differ Group Holding Company Limited ("DFH") provides financial solutions to performing companies as well as resolving non-performing assets or loans. The Group mainly offers three types of financing and financing-related solutions, including 1) Assets Management Business (including investments in properties, equities and distressed assets); 2) Finance Lease Services and 3) Financial Services (including express loan services, financial consultancy services, supply chain financing and guarantee services). DFH was listed on the GEM Board on 9 December 2013, making it the first non-bank financial company on the west coast of the Taiwan Straits listed in the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. It transferred its listing to the Main Board on 6 July 2015. DFH has continued to achieve remarkable results and is seeking to develop new businesses in order to broaden its income streams. The rapid and consistent growth has earned DFH a series of honors and awards, it was ranked 11th in the Forbes "China's Top 100 Most Promising Listed Companies 2015", and was awarded the "The Most Valuable Financial Company" in Golden Hong Kong Stocks Awards 2017. For details, please visit its website: www.dfh.cn

Issued by Porda Havas International Finance Communications Group for and on behalf of Differ Group Holding Company Limited.

For further information, please contact:

Porda Havas International Finance Communications Group