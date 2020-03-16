Digi-Key Announces Global Distribution Partnership with UnitedSiC

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, announced that it has expanded its product portfolio by signing a global distribution partnership with UnitedSiC. The new partnership will provide Digi-Key customers with worldwide, 24-hour availability of UnitedSiC's silicon carbide product portfolio.

"This partnership focuses on expanding the UnitedSiC product line to an even wider group of power designers by leveraging Digi-Key's world-class distribution expertise," said Yalcin Bulut, vice president of global sales and marketing at UnitedSiC. "We will now be able to provide our SiC wideband gap technology to the markets and customers served so well by Digi-Key."

UnitedSiC develops innovative silicon carbide FET and diode power semiconductors that deliver high efficiency and performance for electric vehicle (EV) chargers, DC-DC converters and traction drives, as well as telecom/server power supplies, variable speed motor drives and solar PV inverters. The products enable an easy transition from traditional FETs to higher efficiency, faster switching and lower RDS on silicon carbide FETs.

The UnitedSiC products available through Digi-Key will be especially beneficial to engineers focused on electric vehicles, battery charging, IT infrastructure, renewable energy and circuit protection.

"Digi-Key is excited to partner with UnitedSiC and bring on their portfolio of silicon carbide semiconductor devices," said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management at Digi-Key. "With ever increasing pressure on power engineers to deliver optimal efficiency and cost-effectiveness, it is critical for Digi-Key to work with companies who have market leading technology. We look forward to introducing UnitedSiC's product portfolio to our global engineering community."

For more information about UnitedSiC and to order from their product portfolio, please visit the Digi-Key website.

About UnitedSiC

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 10 million products, with over 2.2 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 800 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

