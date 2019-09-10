Digi-Key Celebrates 35 Years of Partnership and Growth with TE Connectivity

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, the global electronic components distributor, is proud to announce that it now offers more than 500,000 products supplied by TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors solutions.

Digi-Key and TE recently celebrated their 35 years of partnership, and exciting product inventory milestone, during a two-day Thanks-A-Bunch Lunch picnic celebration for all 3,600 local employees. TE also hosted a product showcase expo with a technical training and product teardowns for Digi-Key employees.

Global sales for TE products sold by Digi-Key have increased by 20 percent for each of the past two years, and Digi-Key was named the 2018 Global High Service Distributor of the Year and 2018 Industrial Business Unit Distributor of the Year for the Americas by TE.

"We are so proud of our strong partnership with TE, and we're fueled by the collective innovation we're providing to the marketplace together," said Chris Beeson, executive vice president, global supplier & new business development at Digi-Key. "Along with Digi-Key recently being recognized by TE as their Global High Service Distributor of the Year, we congratulate our collective partnership teams on a highly successful business relationship. TE has long been a key partner for Digi-Key and a key contributor to our success as well."

Digi-Key continues to add new TE products to its inventory, helping drive the innovation of the industry further every day, and furthering Digi-Key's commitment to its customers, providing all the products they need within 24 hours domestically and 48 to 72 hours globally.

"As a valued global distribution partner, Digi-Key continues to leverage the breadth and depth of TE products and provides our mutual customers with extraordinary customer experiences," said Tammy Stine, global account manager, Channel Business Unit at TE. "We look forward to furthering our collaborative partnership to best serve engineers' interconnect and sensor design needs for years to come."

For more information, or to order from Digi-Key's full line of TE products, please visit any of Digi-Key's global websites.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 9 million products, with over 1.7 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 800 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. is a $14 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 80,000 employees, including more than 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

