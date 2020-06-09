Digi-Key Electronics : Announces Global Partnership with Truphone to Offer IoT Connectivity at the Touch of a Button

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, announced that it has partnered with Truphone to bring cellular IoT connectivity services to manufacturers worldwide. The partnership will provide customers with connected cellular devices and a fully managed service.

Digi-Key will use Truphone's state of the art SIM technology, allowing users to connect IoT devices to network providers from the moment they switch their device on. The technology requires no complicated activation process, it is simply connectivity from the touch of a button.

The partnership will provide manufacturers of all sizes with industry-leading IoT connectivity services starting with device and application management. The Truphone network supports 2G, 3G, 4G and CAT-M1/LTE-M worldwide – with a single SIM card – and gives every customer access to its IoT Connectivity Management platform.

Truphone's simple prepaid SMS and data plans (which provide coverage in multiple countries across a three-year period) simplify the connectivity process, so manufacturers can focus on what they do best—building their application.

"Both Truphone and Digi-Key share a common goal of bringing IoT into the mainstream," said Ralph Steffens, CEO at Truphone. "For us, the catalyst to spark the IoT starts with connectivity. The more we can streamline the process of connecting IoT devices, the easier it will be to reach its full potential. We're thrilled to be partnering with a business at the forefront of innovation, like Digi-Key, to make this happen."

"We are excited to partner with a leader in cellular connectivity like Truphone," said Robbie Paul, director of IoT business development for Digi-Key. "The connectivity services industry is going through radical changes with the advent of 5G and the proliferation of IoT devices. Truphone allows for true worldwide coverage with one SIM card that can be purchased from Digi-Key along with the associated hardware, giving our customers the flexibility to monitor and manage their IoT devices in real-time, from anywhere in the world."

About Truphone

Truphone believes that connectivity can be easier, smarter and more efficient. Since 2006, Truphone has built state of the art SIM software, intuitive management platforms and a powerful global network to make this a reality. Every day, Truphone technicians engineer better connections between things, people and business to make the world smarter. Headquartered in London, Truphone has 12 offices across four continents and continues to expand globally. To learn more, visit www.truphone.com.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, and provides access to unlimited adjacent products and technologies through their online Marketplace. They offer more than 10.2 million components, with over 2.2 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 1,200 quality name-brand manufacturers. In addition, Marketplace Product provides a singular shopping experience for all things related to technology innovation — IoT, industrial automation, test and measurement and more. Additional information and access to the world's broadest resources for technology innovation can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

