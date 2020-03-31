Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Digi-Key Electronics : Launches Calculator and eBook for API Solutions to Streamline Procurement and Prove Cost Savings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 11:01am EDT

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, announced that it now offers a free eBook on the benefits of implementing Application Programming Interface (API) solutions, as well as a new ROI calculator to see the return on investment that implementing APIs can deliver.

Digi-Key's APIs have long provided a complete digital platform for customers to automate and streamline procurement processes while providing real-time product information to procurement, engineering and design teams. Digi-Key's APIs are free to use, and digitally connect customers' systems with the Digi-Key system to provide automated, real-time product search, price and availability, quoting and ordering, barcode, product change notifications and more. Customers who have utilized Digi-Key's API calculator have seen an average of $50,000 to $100,000 in cost savings by implementing API solutions.

"Speed and access to information and data are critical in all forms of electronic product design and procurement, and an organization's time-to-market can mean the difference between a successful and marginal product acceptance," said Nathan Pray, senior digital product owner for Digi-Key. "Digi-Key's API solutions provide a competitive advantage to customers by streamlining the purchasing process and enabling procurement, engineering and design teams to all receive critical real-time information on products they need at lightning speed because it's automated through machine-to-machine connections. Customers using Digi-Key's API solutions save time so they can bring products to market faster and more efficiently, which boosts revenue."

Fremont, Calif.-based Sonic Manufacturing Technologies provides in-house board layout, prototyping and New Product Introduction (NPI) through full production in as little as five to 10 days. That speed to market necessitates a digital procurement strategy that not only enables a streamlined supply chain, but also supports good internal communication and collaboration. Every week, Sonic orders about 1 million parts to support its production line. Using Digi-Key's APIs and cloud-based procurement platform, Sonic has been able to automate 50% of its purchasing activity without adding staff. The team now focuses on more high-value activities such as selecting the best sources for the 60,000 line items the company buys annually; coordinating with engineering and design departments; and maintaining high customer service levels. Using Digi-Key's APIs and cloud-based platform, Sonic's cost to place an order (total landed cost) was reduced from a previous $40 to a current $9. While not every company will achieve 60% savings, even 20 to 30% savings on procurement costs of $400,000 each year will result in significant savings.

For more information on Digi-Key's API solutions, visit the Digi-Key API Solutions resources page. Users can also access the free eBook and ROI calculator, which shows companies how much they can save in one year by implementing Digi-Key's price and availability and ordering APIs.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is a B2B global, full-service, authorized distributor of both prototype/design and production quantities of electronic components, offering more than 10 million products, with over 2.2 million products in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 800 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key ensures timely delivery with over 99.5% of orders being shipped the same day. The company also offers robust EDI, API and XML solutions. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering is available at www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Editorial Contact

Shelli Lissick
Bellmont Partners
+1 651 276 6922
digikey@bellmontpartners.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digi-key-electronics-launches-calculator-and-ebook-for-api-solutions-to-streamline-procurement-and-prove-cost-savings-301032613.html

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:14aGENIUS METALS : to launch drilling campaign on Sakami project and provides an update on Iserhoff and A-Lake
AQ
11:14aABBOTT LABORATORIES : Medical Companies Win Approval for Rapid Coronavirus Tests -- Update
DJ
11:13aSAIF POWER : PACRA Maintains Entity Ratings of Saif Power Limited - Press Release issued by The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited
AQ
11:13aSYSTEMS LIMITED : ' Profits Grow 47.2% in CY2019 - Press Release issued by Limited
AQ
11:13aSONERI BANK : Shareholders of Soneri Bank approve 2019 Annual Result - Press Release issued by Soneri Bank Limited
AQ
11:13aPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Market Position on 30-03-2020 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
11:13aPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Closing Rate of MODARABAS Dated 31-03-2020 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
11:13aPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Closing Rate of OIL AND GAS EXPLORATION COMPANIES Dated 31-03-2020 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
11:13aPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Closing Rate of TEXTILE WEAVING Dated 31-03-2020 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
11:13aPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Closing Rate of ENGINEERING COMPANIES Dated 31-03-2020 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group