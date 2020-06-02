Log in
Digi-Key Electronics : Launches PCB Builder to Streamline Ordering Experience

06/02/2020 | 11:01am EDT

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, announced that it now offers a printed circuit board (PCB) builder tool to streamline customers' ordering experience of PCBs and to more broadly support their rapid prototyping needs. The PCB Builder allows PCBs to be shipped directly from the PCB manufacturer and will allow customers to receive instant quotes from multiple PCB companies all in one place.

"As we continue to expand our offerings to meet customers' needs at all points of the technology ecosystem, the addition of the PCB Builder further broadens Digi-Key's coverage as a one-stop-shop for all things related to technology innovation," said Hermann Reiter, managing director at Digi-Key. "We are continually adding innovative tools like the PCB Builder to accelerate the design process and improve the customer experience."

The launch of the PCB Builder tool is part of the Marketplace initiative, a singular shopping experience for all things related to technology innovation — IoT, industrial automation, test and measurement and more.

PCB Builder is launching with four high quality manufacturers of PCBs, and that number is expected to grow. By combining the most commonly used PCB brands, the tool is unbiased at aiming to provide customers with the best possible outcome. Additionally, customers who use the tool will be able to view their files and perform file layer checks. While Digi-Key sells PCBs, we do not offer nor have intentions of offering board assembly services.

For more information on Digi-Key's PCB Builder tool, visit the Digi-Key PCB Builder tool page. Users can also access the quick-start guide and frequently asked questions.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, and provides access to unlimited adjacent products and technologies through their online Marketplace. They offer more than 10.2 million components, with over 2.2 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 1,200 quality name-brand manufacturers. In addition, Marketplace Product provides a singular shopping experience for all things related to technology innovation — IoT, industrial automation, test and measurement and more. Additional information and access to the world's broadest resources for technology innovation can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on FacebookTwitterYouTubeInstagram, and LinkedIn.

Editorial Contact

Shelli Lissick
Bellmont Partners
+1 651 276 6922
digikey@bellmontpartners.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digi-key-electronics-launches-pcb-builder-to-streamline-ordering-experience-301069195.html

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics


© PRNewswire 2020
