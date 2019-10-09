Log in
Digi-Key Electronics : to Sponsor Seven Microchip MASTERs Events in China, India, Korea and Taiwan

10/09/2019 | 11:16am EDT

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, the global electronic components distributor, has announced it will sponsor seven upcoming Microchip MASTERS events in November and December as the Gold Sponsor for all three China events, the Silver Sponsor for the India event, the Platinum Sponsor for the Korea event, and the Silver Sponsor for the two Taiwan events.

Digi-Key Electronics to sponsor several Microchip MASTERs 2019 events

"We are thrilled to support the work of the Microchip MASTERs premiere technical training events," said David Stein, vice president, global supplier management for Digi-Key. "The MASTERs events continue to arm system design engineers of every level with the information and hands-on training they need to scale the learning curve and get their products to market faster. The mission of the Microchip MASTERs could not align more with the values and mission of Digi-Key, and we're proud to be a part of these events."

The Microchip MASTERs conferences are held annually for embedded control engineers around the globe. The training sessions and classes cover a broad range of topics and are taught by Microchip's own application and design engineers.

"Attendees have consistently conveyed Microchip MASTERs is the premier technical training event in the industry," said Ken Pye, Microchip's vice president of worldwide applications. "We appreciate the sponsorships of Digi-Key and thank them for helping our mutual customers learn how to differentiate their end products across the many different markets we serve."

Digi-Key Electronics will sponsor the following events:

  • Seoul, KoreaNovember 5-8, 2019 (Platinum Sponsor)
  • Wuhan, ChinaNovember 6-8, 2019 (Gold Sponsor)
  • Shenzhen, ChinaNovember 13-15, 2019 (Gold Sponsor)
  • Taipei, TaiwanNovember 14-15, 2019 (Silver Sponsor)
  • Shanghai, ChinaNovember 20-22, 2019 (Gold Sponsor)
  • Taichung, TaiwanNovember 28-29, 2019 (Silver Sponsor)
  • Bangalore, IndiaDecember 3-6, 2019 (Silver Sponsor)

For more information about Microchip's product offering, resources, and availability, please visit Digi-Key's global websites.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 9.2 million products, with over 1.8 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 800 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.

Editorial Contact

Shelli Lissick
Bellmont Partners
651-276-6922
digikey@bellmontpartners.com

Digi-Key Electronics is a global electronic components distributor based in Thief River Falls, MN, USA. (PRNewsfoto/Digi-Key Electronics)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digi-key-electronics-to-sponsor-seven-microchip-masters-events-in-china-india-korea-and-taiwan-300934770.html

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics


© PRNewswire 2019

