Digi-Key Expands Online Scheduling Feature for United States Market

05/07/2020 | 11:01am EDT

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, today introduced online shipment scheduling for the U.S. market, allowing registered users to schedule orders up to a year in advance. There is no minimum order amount, and any quantity can be scheduled across multiple dates from a single order.

"We heard from customers that they wanted to place orders several months ahead of time and in their local currency," said Tom Treichel, senior director of global assigned accounts at Digi-Key. "This is the type of valuable customer feedback we really appreciate at Digi-Key, and we responded by launching online scheduling globally to make it easier than ever for our customers to schedule shipments."

For contract manufacturers, OEMs and other customers seeking quantities above and beyond their normal engineering or prototype quantities, Digi-Key's new online scheduling helps manage planning and deliveries. The tool makes it easier than ever to schedule shipments because it no longer requires minimum order quantities or standard package amounts, and Digi-Key has removed the total dollar value requirement. Online ordering is designed to help customers streamline project planning, take advantage of lower prices and secure future product stock in advance. 

"With online scheduling, our customers are now able to reduce their on-hand inventory by ordering now and shipping later," said Treichel. "This capability is just one of the many ways we are evolving to meet customer needs here at Digi-Key. As our customers' trusted partner, we're able to provide greater reliability in product selection and availability, as well as delivery and support."

To learn more, customers can simply register online at https://www.digikey.com/en/help/features-updates/scheduled-shipments.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, and provides access to unlimited adjacent products and technologies through their online Marketplace. They offer more than 10.2 million components, with over 2.2 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 1,200 quality name-brand manufacturers. In addition, Marketplace Product provides a singular shopping experience for all things related to technology innovation — IoT, industrial automation, test and measurement and more. Additional information and access to the world's broadest resources for technology innovation can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on FacebookTwitterYouTubeInstagram, and LinkedIn.

Editorial Contact

Shelli Lissick
Bellmont Partners
+1 651 276 6922
digikey@bellmontpartners.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digi-key-expands-online-scheduling-feature-for-united-states-market-301054246.html

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics


© PRNewswire 2020
