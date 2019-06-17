Log in
Digi-Key Receives Yageo & Pulse 2019 Demand Creation Distributor of the Year Award

06/17/2019 | 03:19pm EDT

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, received the Yageo & Pulse 2019 Demand Creation Distributor of the Year Award at the 2019 EDS Leadership Summit in Las Vegas, Nev.

Digi-Key Team with the Yageo & Pulse 2019 Demand Creation Distributor of the Year Award

Yageo Corporation has become a world-class provider of passive components services with capabilities on a global scale, including production and sales facilities in Asia, Europe and the Americas. Yageo offers its complete product portfolio of resistors, capacitors and wireless components to meet the diverse requirements of customers. Yageo's product offerings target key vertical markets, including consumer electronics, computers and peripherals, industrial/power, alternative energy and automotive. Pulse Electronics, a Yageo company, is the electronic components partner that helps customers build the next great product by providing the needed technical solutions. Pulse has a long operating history of innovation in magnetics, antennas and connectors, and serves the wireless and wireline communications, power management, military/aerospace and automotive industries.

For more information, or to order from Digi-Key's full line of Yageo and Pulse products, please visit any of Digi-Key's global websites.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 8.7 million products, with over 1.7 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 800 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.

Editorial Contact for Digi-Key Electronics

Shelli Lissick
Bellmont Partners
651-276-6922
digikey@bellmontpartners.com

 

Digi-Key Electronics is a global electronic components distributor based in Thief River Falls, MN, USA. (PRNewsfoto/Digi-Key Electronics)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digi-key-receives-yageo--pulse-2019-demand-creation-distributor-of-the-year-award-300869756.html

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics


© PRNewswire 2019
