Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Digi-Key Receives the APEM 2018 Distributor of the Year Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 02:31pm EDT

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, was honored with the APEM 2018 Distributor of the Year award at the 2019 EDS Leadership Summit in Las Vegas, Nev.

Digi-Key Team with the APEM Distributor of the Year Award

APEM is a leading manufacturer of high-quality miniature and industrial switches, offering one of the broadest ranges of products in the industry. APEM's portfolio, comprised of an expanding range of HMI interface products, includes switches, joysticks, indicators and keypads.

For more information, or to order from Digi-Key's full line of APEM products, please visit any of Digi-Key's global websites.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 8.7 million products, with over 1.7 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 800 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.

Editorial Contact for Digi-Key Electronics

Shelli Lissick
Bellmont Partners
651-276-6922
digikey@bellmontpartners.com

 

Digi-Key Electronics is a global electronic components distributor based in Thief River Falls, MN, USA. (PRNewsfoto/Digi-Key Electronics)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digi-key-receives-the-apem-2018-distributor-of-the-year-award-300858481.html

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:04pFBN : Shareholders kick over N83.58bn banks' contributions to AMCON in 2018
AQ
03:04pNVE : Introduces New Smart TMR Magnetometer—Fast, accurate sensors are ideal for proximity or AC current
PU
03:02pAPPLE : defends App Store amid mounting criticism
RE
03:02p“CURE Connections®” Launches Video Series on Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
BU
03:01pCONSUMERS ENERGY : Launches New Electric Vehicle Charging and Customer Rebate Program
PR
03:01pFOX CORPORATION : Executives to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
03:01pCANON BUSINESS PROCESS SERVICES ANNOUNCES WEBCAST : "Implementing RPA: Three Critical Factors for Success"
PR
03:01pCAPE ANALYTICS : Introduces Automated Pool Detection From Geospatial Imagery, For Use By Property Insurers
BU
03:01pU S PHYSICAL THERAPY : to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference
BU
03:01pFocus on Equity, Literacy, and Advocacy Needed to Curb Maternal Deaths among Black Women
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About