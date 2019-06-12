THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, was honored with the Panduit 2018 Highest Sales Growth & 5 Years Consecutive Growth awards at the 2019 EDS Leadership Summit in Las Vegas, Nev.

Customers look to Panduit as a trusted advisor who works with them to address their most critical business challenges within their data center, enterprise, and industrial environments. Their proven reputation for quality and technology leadership, coupled with a robust ecosystem of partners across the world, enables Panduit to deliver comprehensive solutions that unify the physical infrastructure to help their customers achieve operational and financial goals.

For more information, or to order from Digi-Key's full line of Panduit products, please visit any of Digi-Key's global websites.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 8.7 million products, with over 1.7 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 800 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.

Editorial Contact for Digi-Key Electronics

Shelli Lissick

Bellmont Partners

651-276-6922

digikey@bellmontpartners.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digi-key-receives-the-panduit-2018-highest-sales-growth-and-5-years-consecutive-growth-awards-300866561.html

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics