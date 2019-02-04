Log in
Digi-Key Wishes Everyone Wealth, Prosperity, and Happiness in Lunar New Year

02/04/2019 | 11:31am EST

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy Lunar New Year of the Pig from Digi-Key Electronics! The global electronic components distributor wishes customers, suppliers, and partners a prosperous 2019 and gives thanks for a successful 2018 that helped the company reach a new milestone for the second year in a row with sales of over $3 billion worldwide. A sales record was set in Greater China with $260.2 million, up 50% from 2017.

Happy Chinese New Year of the Pig!

Though lesser known, the Chinese New Year Tray of Togetherness (攢盒) is a decorated box filled with treats that is as an essential a part of the celebration as firecrackers and red lanterns. The traditional Chinese candy box is made up of 3 to 9 compartments that are filled with candies, dried fruits, nuts, and other treats symbolic luck, happiness, and good fortune wished upon family and friends for the upcoming New Year.

To celebrate the new year, our engineers have created a traditional Tray of Togetherness decorated with milled "Fu" stamps and topped with 3D printed Mandarin Oranges to symbolize wealth and prosperity in the coming year. You can watch our Another Geek Moment video by visiting the Maker.io website or watch it on our official WeChat account.

Digi-Key would also like to celebrate this New Year with a WeChat giveaway! Send your CNY Blessings to Digi-Key for the chance to receive a Starbucks CNY gift card with a value of RMB200.

"Digi-Key is grateful for the attention and support of our customers and suppliers over the past year.  You are the driving force for continuous efforts and innovation within our company," said Tony Ng, Vice President, Global Sales. "May the force of luck, happiness, and good fortune be with you along the journey of innovation to new markets and opportunities."

Visit the Digi-Key website to watch the video and maker.io to learn how to make your own Tray of Togetherness for your Lunar New Year celebration. You can also follow Digi-Key's WeChat official account for the video and instructions in Chinese.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 8.4 million products, with over 1.6 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 750 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.

Editorial Contact for Digi-Key Electronics

Kayla Krosschell
PR & Marketing Communications Specialist
1.800.338.4105 x1098
kayla.krosschell@digikey.com 
publicrelations@digikey.com

 

Digi-Key Electronics is a global electronic components distributor based in Thief River Falls, MN, USA. (PRNewsfoto/Digi-Key Electronics)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digi-key-wishes-everyone-wealth-prosperity-and-happiness-in-lunar-new-year-300788996.html

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics


© PRNewswire 2019
