Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Digi com Bhd : Quarterly Rpt On Consolidated Results For The Financial Period Ended 30/06/2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 05:40am EDT

Currency: Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)

SUMMARY OF KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
30 Jun 2019

PRECEDING YEAR
CORRESPONDING
QUARTER
PRECEDING YEAR
CORRESPONDING
PERIOD
1 Revenue
2 Profit/(loss) before tax
3 Profit/(loss) for the period
4 Profit/(loss) attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent
5 Basic earnings/(loss) per share (Subunit)
6 Proposed/Declared dividend per share (Subunit)
AS AT END OF CURRENT QUARTER
AS AT PRECEDING FINANCIAL YEAR END
7
 		Net assets per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent ($$)
Remarks :

The Board of Directors has declared a second interim tax exempt (single-tier) dividend of 5.0 sen per ordinary share in respect of the financial year ending 31 December 2019.

Disclaimer

Digi.com Bhd published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 09:39:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:08aJONES SODA CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:08aVICAL INCORPORATED : INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:08aSEMILEDS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:08aApple Updates the MacBook Air and the Entry-Level 13" MacBook Pro; More Info at B&H
BU
06:07aOLIN CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:07aGROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06:07aDIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LTD. : Form 8.3 - OneSavings Bank plc - Ordinary shares
AQ
06:06aKENYA AIRWAYS : Sets Up a Flight Simulator to Boost Safety
AQ
06:06aOLD MUTUAL : ZSE to Maintain Dual Listing for Local Companies
AQ
06:06aSUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING RESHUFFLES MANAGEMENT OF GROUNDED 737: memo
2DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Cuts 2019 Earnings Outlook Again
3ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Cuts Outlook for Asia Unit's IPO
4FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : Thomas Cook turns to China's Fosun to save oldest travel firm
5THOMAS COOK GROUP : THOMAS COOK : Proposed recapitalisation of Thomas Cook Group

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About