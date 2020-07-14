Log in
Digi com Bhd : Quarterly Rpt On Consolidated Results For The Financial Period Ended 30/06/2020

07/14/2020 | 12:56am EDT
Financial Year End 31 Dec 2020
Quarter 2 Qtr
Quarterly report for the financial period ended 30 Jun 2020
The figures have not been audited

Currency: Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)

INDIVIDUAL PERIOD

CUMULATIVE PERIOD

CURRENT YEAR QUARTER

PRECEDING YEAR
CORRESPONDING
QUARTER

CURRENT YEAR TO DATE

PRECEDING YEAR
CORRESPONDING
PERIOD

30 Jun 2020

30 Jun 2019

30 Jun 2020

30 Jun 2019

$$'000

$$'000

$$'000

$$'000

1 Revenue

1,452,478

1,548,722

3,012,728

3,057,229

2 Profit/(loss) before tax

377,268

490,266

812,689

942,839

3 Profit/(loss) for the period

288,036

392,476

620,034

733,979

4 Profit/(loss) attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent

288,036

392,476

620,034

733,979

5 Basic earnings/(loss) per share (Subunit)

3.70

5.05

7.97

9.44

6 Proposed/Declared dividend per share (Subunit)

3.70

5.00

7.90

9.30

AS AT END OF CURRENT QUARTER

AS AT PRECEDING FINANCIAL YEAR END

7
 		Net assets per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent ($$)

0.0800

0.0800

Definition of Subunit:

In a currency system, there is usually a main unit (base) and subunit that is a fraction amount of the main unit.
Example for the subunit as follows:

Country Base Unit Subunit
Malaysia Ringgit Sen
United States Dollar Cent
United Kingdom Pound Pence

Announcement Info

Company Name DIGI.COM BERHAD
Stock Name DIGI
Date Announced 14 Jul 2020
Category Financial Results
Reference Number FRA-12072020-00001

Attachments

  1. DiGi_Bursa_Q2_2020_(Final).pdf (Size: 750,369 bytes)
  2. DiGi_Bursa_MDA_Q2_2020.pdf (Size: 461,994 bytes)

Disclaimer

Digi.com Bhd published this content on 14 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2020 04:55:08 UTC
