Digi com Bhd : Quarterly Rpt On Consolidated Results For The Financial Period Ended 30/06/2020

Financial Year End
31 Dec 2020
Quarter
2 Qtr
Quarterly report for the financial period ended
30 Jun 2020
The figures
have not been audited
Currency: Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
INDIVIDUAL PERIOD
CUMULATIVE PERIOD
CURRENT YEAR QUARTER
PRECEDING YEAR
CORRESPONDING
QUARTER
CURRENT YEAR TO DATE
|
PRECEDING YEAR
CORRESPONDING
PERIOD
30 Jun 2020
30 Jun 2019
30 Jun 2020
30 Jun 2019
$$'000
$$'000
$$'000
$$'000
1
Revenue
1,452,478
1,548,722
3,012,728
3,057,229
2
Profit/(loss) before tax
377,268
490,266
812,689
942,839
3
Profit/(loss) for the period
288,036
392,476
620,034
733,979
4
Profit/(loss) attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent
288,036
392,476
620,034
733,979
5
Basic earnings/(loss) per share (Subunit)
3.70
5.05
7.97
9.44
6
Proposed/Declared dividend per share (Subunit)
3.70
5.00
7.90
9.30
AS AT END OF CURRENT QUARTER
AS AT PRECEDING FINANCIAL YEAR END
7
Net assets per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent ($$)
0.0800
0.0800
Definition of Subunit:
In a currency system, there is usually a main unit (base) and subunit that is a fraction amount of the main unit.
Example for the subunit as follows:
Country
Base Unit
Subunit
Malaysia
Ringgit
Sen
United States
Dollar
Cent
United Kingdom
Pound
Pence
Announcement Info
Company Name
DIGI.COM BERHAD
Stock Name
DIGI
Date Announced
14 Jul 2020
Category
Financial Results
Reference Number
FRA-12072020-00001
Attachments
-
DiGi_Bursa_Q2_2020_(Final).pdf (Size: 750,369 bytes)
-
DiGi_Bursa_MDA_Q2_2020.pdf (Size: 461,994 bytes)
