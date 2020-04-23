Log in
Digi com Bhd : Quarterly Rpt On Consolidated Results For The Financial Period Ended 31/03/2020

04/23/2020 | 03:28am EDT
Financial Year End 31 Dec 2020
Quarter 1 Qtr
Quarterly report for the financial period ended 31 Mar 2020
The figures have not been audited

Currency: Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)

INDIVIDUAL PERIOD

CUMULATIVE PERIOD

CURRENT YEAR QUARTER

PRECEDING YEAR
CORRESPONDING
QUARTER

CURRENT YEAR TO DATE

PRECEDING YEAR
CORRESPONDING
PERIOD

31 Mar 2020

31 Mar 2019

31 Mar 2020

31 Mar 2019

$$'000

$$'000

$$'000

$$'000

1 Revenue

1,560,250

1,508,507

1,560,250

1,508,507

2 Profit/(loss) before tax

435,420

452,572

435,420

452,572

3 Profit/(loss) for the period

331,998

341,502

331,998

341,502

4 Profit/(loss) attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent

331,998

341,502

331,998

341,502

5 Basic earnings/(loss) per share (Subunit)

4.27

4.39

4.27

4.39

6 Proposed/Declared dividend per share (Subunit)

4.20

4.30

4.20

4.30

AS AT END OF CURRENT QUARTER

AS AT PRECEDING FINANCIAL YEAR END

7
 		Net assets per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent ($$)

0.0800

0.0800

Definition of Subunit:

In a currency system, there is usually a main unit (base) and subunit that is a fraction amount of the main unit.
Example for the subunit as follows:

Country Base Unit Subunit
Malaysia Ringgit Sen
United States Dollar Cent
United Kingdom Pound Pence

Announcement Info

Company Name DIGI.COM BERHAD
Stock Name DIGI
Date Announced 23 Apr 2020
Category Financial Results
Reference Number FRA-21042020-00001

Attachments

  1. MDA_1Q20_23_Apr_2020_final.pdf (Size: 484,348 bytes)
  2. DiGi_Bursa_Q1_2020_-_v8_(Final).pdf (Size: 738,278 bytes)

Disclaimer

Digi.com Bhd published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 07:27:06 UTC
