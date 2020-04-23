Digi com Bhd : Quarterly Rpt On Consolidated Results For The Financial Period Ended 31/03/2020

Financial Year End 31 Dec 2020 Quarter 1 Qtr Quarterly report for the financial period ended 31 Mar 2020 The figures have not been audited

Currency: Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)

INDIVIDUAL PERIOD CUMULATIVE PERIOD CURRENT YEAR QUARTER PRECEDING YEAR

CORRESPONDING

QUARTER CURRENT YEAR TO DATE PRECEDING YEAR

CORRESPONDING

PERIOD 31 Mar 2020 31 Mar 2019 31 Mar 2020 31 Mar 2019 $$'000 $$'000 $$'000 $$'000 1 Revenue 1,560,250 1,508,507 1,560,250 1,508,507 2 Profit/(loss) before tax 435,420 452,572 435,420 452,572 3 Profit/(loss) for the period 331,998 341,502 331,998 341,502 4 Profit/(loss) attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent 331,998 341,502 331,998 341,502 5 Basic earnings/(loss) per share (Subunit) 4.27 4.39 4.27 4.39 6 Proposed/Declared dividend per share (Subunit) 4.20 4.30 4.20 4.30 AS AT END OF CURRENT QUARTER AS AT PRECEDING FINANCIAL YEAR END 7

Net assets per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent ($$) 0.0800 0.0800

Definition of Subunit:

In a currency system, there is usually a main unit (base) and subunit that is a fraction amount of the main unit.

Example for the subunit as follows:

Country Base Unit Subunit Malaysia Ringgit Sen United States Dollar Cent United Kingdom Pound Pence

Announcement Info

Company Name DIGI.COM BERHAD Stock Name DIGI Date Announced 23 Apr 2020 Category Financial Results Reference Number FRA-21042020-00001

