Digi com Bhd : Trading Halt And Resumption Of Trading

Kindly be advised that trading in DIGI's securities has been halted with effect from 2.30 p.m., Thursday, 23 April 2020.

As such, all structured warrants relating to DIGI have also been halted at the same time.

Trading in the above securities will resume with effect from 3.30 p.m., Thursday, 23 April 2020.

Your attention is drawn to the Company's announcements dated 23 April 2020.

