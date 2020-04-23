Digi com Bhd : Trading Halt And Resumption Of Trading

Kindly be advised that trading in DIGI's securities has been halted with effect from 2.30 p.m., Thursday, 23 April 2020.
As such, all structured warrants relating to DIGI have also been halted at the same time.
Trading in the above securities will resume with effect from 3.30 p.m., Thursday, 23 April 2020.
Your attention is drawn to the Company's announcements dated 23 April 2020.
Announcement Info
|
Company Name
|
DIGI.COM BERHAD
|
Stock Name
|
DIGI
|
Date Announced
|
23 Apr 2020
|
Category
|
Listing Circular
|
Reference Number
|
ILC-23042020-00020
Disclaimer
Digi.com Bhd published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 07:37:07 UTC