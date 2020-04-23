Log in
Digi com Bhd : Trading Halt And Resumption Of Trading

04/23/2020 | 03:38am EDT

Kindly be advised that trading in DIGI's securities has been halted with effect from 2.30 p.m., Thursday, 23 April 2020.

As such, all structured warrants relating to DIGI have also been halted at the same time.

Trading in the above securities will resume with effect from 3.30 p.m., Thursday, 23 April 2020.

Your attention is drawn to the Company's announcements dated 23 April 2020.

Announcement Info

Company Name DIGI.COM BERHAD
Stock Name DIGI
Date Announced 23 Apr 2020
Category Listing Circular
Reference Number ILC-23042020-00020

Disclaimer

Digi.com Bhd published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 07:37:07 UTC
