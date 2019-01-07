DigiLens Unveils Augmented Reality Smartglasses

CES 2019 — DigiLens Inc., the Silicon Valley-based startup
revolutionizing smartglass optics for augmented reality (AR)
applications, today unveiled DigiLens Crystal, a reference platform that
gives OEM’s a customizable, cost-effective waveguide-based eyeglass
style solution for both workforce and consumer applications. By using
completely transparent AR glasses that deliver content both indoors and
outdoors, workers in logistics, manufacturing or maintenance functions
gain in productivity and safety by getting timely access to real-time
remote assistance and enterprise data—all while staying hands-free. For
consumers, DigiLens’ smartglass technology enables a rich opportunity
for future social, educational and gaming applications.
Smartglass based AR training is having a measurable impact throughout several industries. Situational training can be performed virtually anywhere with DigiLens Crystal, where simulated processes avoid the need for expensive classroom mock-ups. Trainees can learn interactively on the job, a time tested method for superior skill retention. (Photo: Business Wire)
Current first-generation AR smartglasses are tinted like sunglasses to
compensate for the low efficiency and dim displays, which are
undesirable to most for social interaction. Also, due to their
integrated Android processor and battery, they are heavy to wear,
expensive and have limited battery life. They provide the same
experience of buying a cellphone and wearing it on your head.
DigiLens Crystal makes use of the USB-C power outlet common to many
smartphones, greatly simplifying the AR glass solution to just the
glasses. Owing to unimpaired transparency, the DigiLens display is there
when you need it and gone when you don’t. From the outside, they look
just like clear glasses, but from the user’s point of view, the display
is so efficient it can be used on a bright sunny day.
DigiLens optics are manufactured from a proprietary photopolymer and
low-cost holographic contact copy manufacturing process. Because of this
breakthrough technology, the AR glasses will retail at a true consumer
price point below $499. Due to the higher optical efficiency, DigiLens
Crystal can last over five hours connected to a smartphone, or up to
fifteen hours with a portable power bank.
“We have set the bar for featherlight indoor/outdoor smartglasses for
workers and mobile gamers,” said DigiLens CEO Chris Pickett. “By
tethering the smartglasses to powerful mobile devices, we have reduced
the barrier to developing compelling AR applications to a simple app.”
Digi-Capital Managing Director Tim Merel said, “Smartglasses have to
deliver on all-day battery life, mobile connectivity, and an app
ecosystem. Until a major breakthrough in battery technology or device
efficiency, a lightweight pair of smartglasses tethered to the
smartphones we already own is a great solution.”
Almost identical to the 30-degree field of view AR display in the
Microsoft HoloLens, DigiLens’ smartglass-based reference design sports
an eight-megapixel camera and weighs just under a half pound. DigiLens
has created strong partnerships to develop a complete supply chain for
OEM’s, including licensed waveguide manufacturer Young Optics of Taiwan,
ODM and electronics supplier Malata of China, pico display manufacturer
Sekonix of Korea, whose modules leverage Texas Instruments DLP® Pico™
products.
“DigiLens Crystal offers a low-power, high- contrast AR display
experience in a small form factor enabled by DLP technology,” said Frank
Moizio, DLP Pico manager, Texas Instruments. “Designers can leverage the
combination of DLP chipsets and DigiLens’ holographic waveguides to
advance augmented reality applications.”
