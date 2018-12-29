Digiarty Wraps 2018: 4K-focused VideoProc, Level-3 Hardware Acceleration and More

Digiarty Software is looking back on what big things have happened throughout the year. Highlights in 2018 include the new epic release of “VideoProc”, the utilization of core technology “Level-3 Hardware Acceleration” in all staple products and much more.

“We’re reviewing 2018 through this press release not only for nostalgia, but also for looking ahead,” said Viola Lee, Vice President of the enterprise.

Technically, Digiarty Has Reached New Fields in 2018

Linear video editing: The developer has successfully implanted the game-changer functionality into VideoProc, and transformed it from an HD video converter to a one-stop video processing software program. The linear video editor covers cutting, cropping, merging, removing (GoPro) fisheye lens distortion, stabilizing shaky footages, adding watermark, removing noises, adding / extracting subtitles and many more. The edge lies in entry-level friendliness, as well as fast and butter-smooth processing even for 4K Ultra HD and oversized videos. New Level of Hardware Acceleration: Another technical breakthrough of the vendor is the upgrade of GPU-enabled acceleration. Therefore, VideoProc and WinX DVD Ripper Platinum not only enjoy absolute advantages in conversion and processing speed (47x and 32x real-time faster for each) over other rivals, but also strike a balance between output quality and file size. The supports for playlist download and live video recording: The free video downloader extends to more UGC websites, covering more countries and languages. In addition, it realizes downloading playlists and channels directly in bulk. Digiarty also steps into live video, computer screen and webcam recording. Audio to audio conversion: Setting foot in audio conversion, the company adds audio transcoders in the new video converter. It supports converting between a wide range of audio standards and formats, such as MP3, AAC, AC3, FLAC, WMA, MOD, M4A, OGG and WAV.

By far, the product line of DVD related programs keeps mature and stable, while the new product is thriving with continuous renewal. As for the types of visitors, Viola Nee concluded, “Across the site, we saw a surge in mobile and tablet traffic in 2018, growing 13% roughly.”

In 2018, Digiarty welcomed the twelfth anniversary. “Our company was set up in 2006. It is on its twelve years old birthday. To further thank our customers for support, we are offering grand New Year Savings. Every visitor can enjoy up to 75% off discount for all products mentioned above,” said Angie Tane, Marketing Manager of Digiarty.

Along with the top threads in 2018, Digiarty Software held an internal conference nailing down what’s on-deck for the year ahead. It is said to hit a massive creation in 2019 and said to be one or more new products coming up.

About Digiarty Software

With over 12 years of development, Digiarty has become a world-leading provider of personal and home-use multimedia software applications based on Windows and macOS. It offers easy and creative solutions of free DVD ripping, DVD copy, DVD burning, HD and 4K video conversion, video processing, online video download, recording, media playback, iPhone file management and so on for movie/music addicts, handset owners, video game players, etc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181229005001/en/