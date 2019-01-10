Digimarc : Demonstrates “Scan & Scale” at NRF 2019

From augmented reality to fast checkout options to GMO disclosures, Digimarc Barcode gains adoption by world's largest retailers and consumer brands

BEAVERTON, Ore. and NEW YORK CITY, NY - NRF Booth #3449 - Jan. 10, 2019 - Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC), inventor of the Intuitive Computing Platform (ICP™) featuring Digimarc Barcode, will highlight at this year's National Retail Federation (NRF) 'Retail's Big Show' (Booth #3449) the growing adoption of Digimarc technology by some of the world's largest retailers and consumer brands. The 2019 NRF show is being held at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City, January 13-15.

Digimarc and its global alliances will showcase applications and solutions to improve shopper experiences and store operations at checkout, at the shelf, in the aisles, in center store, and in perimeter fresh departments. Demonstrations will feature Digimarc Barcode for Thermal Labels and Digimarc Barcode for Packaging, with expansion into apparel hangtags and new applications for flowers and plants in home and garden departments. Showing the broad applicability of Digimarc Barcode throughout the supply chain, the company will also demonstrate traceability and transparency solutions and preview a new manufacturing solution in collaboration with Cognex that improves quality management for consumer brands.

'Our alliances and the expanding application development are crystalizing a customer-first vision for retailers of a better shopping experience and improved approaches to store operations, showing means to deliver superior retail experiences and more efficient store operations than Amazon Go,' said Bruce Davis, CEO, Digimarc. 'We will demonstrate to retailers how to deliver unprecedented convenience, choice, and control to their customers with less investment and overhead than Amazon Go-like approaches.'

The company's device, pre-media and packaging supplier alliances will be on display throughout the exhibition, and in alliance member booths, showing increasing capabilities to scale the platform on the path to global adoption. Demonstrations and examples will include:

Perimeter Fresh Product Departments

Increase Reliability of Scanning Thermal Labels - Digimarc will be demonstrating Digimarc Barcode for Thermal Labels in conjunction with major retail scale manufacturers Bizerba (Booth #4905), Hobart, METTLER TOLEDO and DIGI (Booth #4243). Digimarc Barcode makes it easy for cashiers to scan labels that have been damaged, torn or creased, increasing first-pass read rates and reducing shrink.

- Digimarc will be demonstrating Digimarc Barcode for Thermal Labels in conjunction with major retail scale manufacturers Bizerba (Booth #4905), Hobart, METTLER TOLEDO and DIGI (Booth #4243). Digimarc Barcode makes it easy for cashiers to scan labels that have been damaged, torn or creased, increasing first-pass read rates and reducing shrink. Dynamic Pricing for Fresh Food with Aila - Aila Technologies (Booth #1240) will employ Digimarc's Mobile SDK in an Apple iOS-based Interactive Kiosk, scanning perishable food labels to help retailers reduce shrink by dynamically-adjusting prices on soon-to-be-expired items.

- Aila Technologies (Booth #1240) will employ Digimarc's Mobile SDK in an Apple iOS-based Interactive Kiosk, scanning perishable food labels to help retailers reduce shrink by dynamically-adjusting prices on soon-to-be-expired items. Augmented Reality in Fresh Departments - Digimarc will preview an Augmented Reality (AR) app, showing how shoppers and store associates can scan fresh items utilizing Digimarc Barcode for Thermal Labels to trigger AR experiences providing expiration dates, associated discounts, and other product information.

Checkout Your Way

Cashier-less Checkout - Demonstration of the Zebra PS20 Personal Shopper enabled with Digimarc technology will show how to make it easy for shoppers to checkout in aisle with Digimarc Barcode. Zebra (Booth #2101) will also be demonstrating their Personal Shopper in its booth.

- Demonstration of the Zebra PS20 Personal Shopper enabled with Digimarc technology will show how to make it easy for shoppers to checkout in aisle with Digimarc Barcode. Zebra (Booth #2101) will also be demonstrating their Personal Shopper in its booth. Mobile Checkout - FutureProof Retail's app, enabled with the Digimarc Mobile SDK, makes it easy for shoppers to scan packaging and leave the store without going through traditional checkout. New York-based Fairway Market is now using FutureProof's application for line-free shopping in their stores.

- FutureProof Retail's app, enabled with the Digimarc Mobile SDK, makes it easy for shoppers to scan packaging and leave the store without going through traditional checkout. New York-based Fairway Market is now using FutureProof's application for line-free shopping in their stores. Fast and Easy Self-checkout at Front-of-Store - Increase throughput by adding Digimarc Barcode to the top 10 fast moving goods. Demonstration of how products with Digimarc Barcode and can be quickly scanned with handheld and in-counter scanners.

- Increase throughput by adding Digimarc Barcode to the top 10 fast moving goods. Demonstration of how products with Digimarc Barcode and can be quickly scanned with handheld and in-counter scanners. Faster and Easier Cashier-assisted Checkout - Leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), enabled with Digimarc Barcode, will demonstrate the latest in-counter and handheld scanners, including: Datalogic (Booth #4527), Honeywell (Booth #3257), NCR (Booth #3419) and Zebra (Booth #2101).

Center Store

Adoption by World's Largest Retailers and Consumer Brands - Digimarc will have examples of private label products and consumer brand packaging from some of the world's largest retailers and consumer brands. We will also be demonstrating a pouch enhanced with Digimarc Barcode and printed by the American Packaging Corporation.

- Digimarc will have examples of private label products and consumer brand packaging from some of the world's largest retailers and consumer brands. We will also be demonstrating a pouch enhanced with Digimarc Barcode and printed by the American Packaging Corporation. Track & Trace and Brand Protection with HP Inc. - Demonstration of how serialized packaging-employing Link from HP with Digimarc Barcode-makes brand protection, track-and-trace efforts and consumer engagement more effective. HP Inc. will demo in its booth as well (Booth #3055).

- Demonstration of how serialized packaging-employing Link from HP with Digimarc Barcode-makes brand protection, track-and-trace efforts and consumer engagement more effective. HP Inc. will demo in its booth as well (Booth #3055). Personalized Pricing with Connected Shelf-Edge Tags from Vestcom - Vestcom will demonstrate shelf-edge tags with Digimarc Barcode, including Vestcom's snapTalker ® tags, that improve shopper engagement and mobile coupon delivery. Vestcom will also demo Nanotag, a future offering incorporating Digimarc Barcode to help retail associates improve inventory management using devices such as the Microsoft Surface Go.

- Vestcom will demonstrate shelf-edge tags with Digimarc Barcode, including Vestcom's snapTalker tags, that improve shopper engagement and mobile coupon delivery. Vestcom will also demo Nanotag, a future offering incorporating Digimarc Barcode to help retail associates improve inventory management using devices such as the Microsoft Surface Go. Enterprise Application Opportunities with Windows ® 10 - A shelf inventory management demo will highlight how Digimarc software can be used by Windows (Microsoft Booth #3301) application developers to improve scanning of the most common barcodes in retail, including UPC, QR code and Digimarc Barcode via Windows 10 APIs.

- A shelf inventory management demo will highlight how Digimarc software can be used by Windows (Microsoft Booth #3301) application developers to improve scanning of the most common barcodes in retail, including UPC, QR code and Digimarc Barcode via Windows 10 APIs. AR Experiences to Support Product Transparency - A demo to illustrate how Digimarc Barcode enables reliable Augmented Reality, where shoppers can scan packaging to get an engaging AR experience to find out more about a product's ingredients. This is critical for shoppers with allergens, for example.

- A demo to illustrate how Digimarc Barcode enables reliable Augmented Reality, where shoppers can scan packaging to get an engaging AR experience to find out more about a product's ingredients. This is critical for shoppers with allergens, for example. Reliable Delivery of SmartLabel® and Bioengineered Food Disclosures - A demonstration of how Digimarc Barcode provides consumer brands and retailers with a seamless, efficient, reliable and intuitive approach to deliver SmartLabel® content and compliance with recently approved federal regulations regarding genetically modified organisms (GMO), without the imposition of QR codes on valuable packaging real estate.

Apparel

Engage Shoppers with 'Connected' Apparel Hangtags - Digimarc will demonstrate apparel hangtags with Digimarc Barcode printed by Esquel, a global textile and apparel manufacturer and the world's largest woven shirt maker, producing approximately 100 million shirts annually. Hangtags with Digimarc Barcode provide retailers with faster, easier cashier-assisted and self-checkout, as well as opportunities for improving shopping experiences by offering different sizes, styles and other recommendations to smartphone-equipped shoppers with a simple scan of the tag.

- Digimarc will demonstrate apparel hangtags with Digimarc Barcode printed by Esquel, a global textile and apparel manufacturer and the world's largest woven shirt maker, producing approximately 100 million shirts annually. Hangtags with Digimarc Barcode provide retailers with faster, easier cashier-assisted and self-checkout, as well as opportunities for improving shopping experiences by offering different sizes, styles and other recommendations to smartphone-equipped shoppers with a simple scan of the tag. Get Shoppers to Buy in the Aisle - A demonstration of the 'endless shelf' will feature a fully-outfitted mannequin with a Digimarc Barcode enhanced card to scan, connecting instantly to a shopping cart offering in-store pick-up and shipment options. Retailers can integrate their online and offline channels to permit shoppers to buy in the aisle and choose whether to use cashier-less and traditional checkout, or have the products shipped to their homes.

Horticulture

Digitally-Engage Lawn & GardenShoppers with WestRock/MPS - WestRock/Multi Packaging Solutions will show an in-store retail display with plant stakes that are enhanced with Digimarc Barcode to demonstrate how to digitally-engage shoppers with live goods in retail garden centers and provide for easy checkout while improving supply accuracy and efficiency. When scanned, the display and plant stakes take shoppers to the BloomIQ website, where they can access information about the plants, planting videos and other issues specific to home and garden shoppers.

Manufacturing

Drive Efficiencies Across the SupplyChain with Cognex - Digimarc will preview a new manufacturing solution in collaboration with Cognex (Booth # 215) showing how a Cognex fixed-mount barcode reader enabled with Digimarc software can achieve extraordinarily accurate read rates for a product label enhanced with Digimarc Barcode. The demo mimics high-speed manufacturing environments, where reliable automatic identification is critical when matching component parts during manufacturing, reducing waste, avoiding product recalls and ensuring product safety and integrity.

Europe, Japan and Australia

Global Momentum with Digimarc Technology - Examples of international packaging with Digimarc Barcode, including from the Italian package design and consumer marketing firm BeeGraphic; Wipak and Schawk in Germany; consumer brand packaging from Japan; and a seasonal packaging campaign Campbell's Arnott created for the Australian market.

For more information or to schedule a booth tour, visit www.digimarc.com/nrf.

To watch brief video on how Digimarc Barcode works, click here.

