Digital Ad Spend Continues to Grow Despite Global Economic Hardships According to Tinuiti's Triopoly Series: Benchmark Reports for Search, Social and Marketplaces

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tinuiti , the largest independent performance marketing agency across the triopoly of Google, Facebook and Amazon, released their Q2 Google Ads Benchmark Report and Q2 Facebook Ads Benchmark Report to round out Tinuiti's Triopoly Series. Every quarter, these benchmark reports from Tinuiti will focus on digital ad spend managed by Tinuiti across three primary channels: Search, Social and Marketplaces . These reports are based on anonymized ad performance from Tinuiti-managed clients.

Tinuiti's research team uncovered important insights surrounding various Q2 factors such as the reaction and recovery of COVID-19 pandemic, the adjustment to work-from-home lifestyle and the effect of social justice movements on messaging and advertising.

"From Amazon dropping out of Google ad auctions for several weeks in Q2 to Facebook advertisers boycotting in July, the competitive landscape on the two largest digital ad platforms has shifted significantly through the first half of the year and into Q3," said Andy Taylor, director of research, Tinuiti.

The Google Ads Report shows many Google advertisers increased ad investment year over year, taking advantage of a thinner competitive landscape highlighted by Amazon's exit from auctions for most of the quarter, and overall search ad spend grew 19 percent year over year. Google's move to provide free shopping listings greatly expanded the number of sites featured in listings, but that didn't stop Shopping advertisers from increasing spend 34 percent year over year.

The Facebook Ads Report also extends into July to provide insights around pivotal scenarios such as July 7's Blackout Day (a movement joined by 64 percent of Tinuiti-managed Facebook advertisers), as well as the month-long boycott which was joined by over one quarter of Tinuiti clients who advertise on Facebook.

"Consumer behavior has changed since the onset of the global pandemic, and while the Triopoly is still king in the world of digital, the trends are in flux. Brands need to be on their toes in order to connect with their customers," said Dalton Dorné, chief marketing officer, Tinuiti.

Consumer viewing, browsing and buying habits have drastically changed since the onset of COVID-19. The Q2 Ads Reports in the Triopoly Series operate as a pertinent snapshot of the fluctuation in digital ad spend and increased emphasis for brands to optimize their marketing strategy across the online advertising landscape of Marketplaces, Search, Social and beyond.

About Tinuiti

Tinuiti is the largest independent performance marketing agency across the triopoly of Google, Facebook, Amazon and beyond. Tinuiti unites channel expertise with cross-channel strategy to help clients identify, engage, and acquire customers, then retain and reactivate them as they continue their digital journey. With expertise in search, social, Amazon & marketplaces, mobile apps, CRM & email marketing and more, every solution is built on best-in-class analytics, brought to life with brilliant creative, and delivered by exceptional strategists. Clients include Bombas, Truist (formerly known as BB&T), Eddie Bauer, Ethan Allen, Etsy, Rite Aid, Seventh Generation, The Honest Company, Tommy Bahama, Terminix, Vitamin Shoppe. For more information visit http://www.tinuiti.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-ad-spend-continues-to-grow-despite-global-economic-hardships-according-to-tinuitis-triopoly-series-benchmark-reports-for-search-social-and-marketplaces-301110202.html

SOURCE Tinuiti