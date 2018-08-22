Digital Asset Management (DAM) Software Markets, 2022

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Digital Asset Management (DAM) Software in US$ Thousand.
The report profiles 160 companies including many key and niche players such as:
ADAM Software NV (Belgium)
Adobe Systems Incorporated (USA)
Canto, Inc. (USA)
CELUM GmbH (Austria)
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (USA)
Extensis (USA)
MediaBeacon, Inc. (USA)
North Plains Systems Corp. (Canada)
Nuxeo (USA)
OpenText Corp. (Canada)
Oracle Corporation (USA)
QBNK Company AB (Sweden)
WebDAM (USA)
Widen Enterprises, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW DAM A Powerful Tool for Tackling Explosive Growth in Digital Media Content Myriad Benefits Offered Drive Demand Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors Market Senses High-Potential Opportunities in Developing Regions Stable Economic Scenario to Enhance Market Prospects Market Outlook Competitive Landscape DAM Landscape Remains Highly Fragmented DAM System Vendors Rollout Distinct Offerings for Enterprise and SME Segments Customization of DAM Solutions a Double-Edged Sword Vendors Expand Portfolio with Cloud Based Offering Surge in M&A Activity
2. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS Continuous Innovation Holds the Key to Future Market Growth Growing Call for Vendors to Integrate DAM Software with Other Enterprise Software DAM Software at Helm of New Era Smart Wearables and 3D Printing Integration of Business Analytics Tools into DAM Software Yields Rich Dividends Spotlight on Contextual, Discovery-Centric and Semantic Metadata to Accelerate Asset Retrieval Cloud-Computing, SaaS Models Unleash New Growth Phase for DAM Software Hybrid Cloud DAM A Potential Game Changer On-Premise Platforms Dominate the Market Transition to Consumer-Driven Digital Advertising and Marketing Sets the Stage for DAM Surging Content Digitization Necessitates DAM Software for Marketers DAM Systems Pivotal to Sustaining Brand Consistency, Boosting Sales Revenues DAM Systems Shaves-off Cost of Content Marketing Activities DAM Software Instils Transparency into Return on Investment (ROI) of Digital Assets Changing Landscape Demands Agile Marketing Teams a Strong Business Case for DAM Solutions DAM Systems Deliver Higher Economies through Streamlined Marketing Activities DAM Systems Transforms External Creative DAM/MAM Empower Media & Entertainment Companies in Tackling Increasingly Complex Workflows
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW Digital Asset Management Benefits of DAM Core Functionalities of DAM Systems Types of DAM Systems Brand Asset Management Systems Library Asset Management Systems Production Asset Management Systems On Premise DAMs Software and DAMS Software-as-a-Service
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY OpenText Acquires Dell EMC's Enterprise Content Division Extensis Collaborates with LizardTech Extensis Teams Up with FADEL OpenText Takes Over Covisint OpenText Acquires Guidance Software Eldorado and OpenText Collaborate Brandworkz Partners with Base Media Cloud NetXposure Acquires Chuckwalla Hyland Snaps Up Perceptive from Lexmark International CELUM Collaborates with Godelmann UKTV Selects Third Light DAM Software Aprimo Acquires ADAM Software ADAM Software Teams Up with SoftServe Bynder Launches Operations in Sydney Marlin Equity Acquires Teradata Marketing Applications OpenText Acquires HP's CCM Assets Inkriti Acquires BrandWizard from Interbrand Hyland Acquires AcroSoft from Interactive Intelligence Dell Acquires EMC to Establish Dell EMC OpenText Collaborates with DDR Extensis Partners with Clarifai Webdam Launches Offices in London and Berlin Nuxeo Snaps Up InEvo Bynder Opens New Office in Dubai QBNK Acquires Exigus Esko Takes Over MediaBeacon Visual SKUs Inks agreement with Ortery Technologies ADAM Software Inks Strategic Partnership with SEW Consulting FADEL Inks Strategic Partnership with ADAM Software Canto Partners with inMotionNow for Integrating Cumulus with inMotion CWM Extensis Partners with E-Spec for Adobe Integration Tools Duni Selects QBNK's QBank DAM Platform EAB Selects QBank DAM Platform The Pioneer Balloon Company Picks Widen Media Collective DAM Delaware North Selects the Widen Media Collective DAM AC Lens Picks Widen Media Collective DAM Extensis Partners Workfront MediaValet, Orckestra Enter into Strategic Supply Agreement
Total Companies Profiled: 160 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 163)
