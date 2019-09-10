Log in
Digital Assets Data : Executive Team to Present at Several Leading Conferences This Fall

09/10/2019 | 02:58pm EDT

Digital Assets Data, a financial technology and data company focused on the burgeoning cryptoasset industry, will be presenting at a series of leading asset management, technology, and digital asset trading conferences in New York, Dallas, and San Francisco. Over the next several months, the executive team will present to senior-level executives, traders, and technologists at each conference and meet with investors as the company prepares for its next wave of growth.

The Digital Assets Data executive team members participating in the conferences includes Mike Alfred (CEO), Ryan Alfred (President), and Kurt Fenstermacher (Chief Operating Officer), all of whom will be attending, presenting, or speaking on a panel at three key industry events:

  • The Trading Show, held at the Hilton Midtown in New York City on September 25, and known as one of the longest-running, global gathering of leading trading firms, exchange groups, funds, and banks;
  • The Digital Asset Strategy Summit, held at the Crescent Court Hotel in Dallas on October 20-21, on the topic of incorporating crypto and blockchain into a broad-based portfolio;
  • The Disruptive Innovation Summit, an invitation-only event held by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. on November 12 in San Francisco.

Mike Alfred, Co-Founder and CEO of Digital Assets Data, said: “It’s been an incredible year of growth for our team. We closed our latest funding round in July, led by North Island, which brought the total funds raised to $9.2 million, making us the most well-funded investor-focused data platform in the cryptoasset industry. Working with top institutional investors, we have been able to build and deliver a full stack data platform for digital assets. We look forward to sharing our insights gleaned over the last year and meet new clients and investors interested in this exciting space.”

About Digital Assets Data

Digital Assets Data is a financial technology and data company building enterprise-grade software and data feeds for crypto hedge funds, protocol teams, family offices, research firms, global consulting firms, banks, sovereigns, and other market participants. For more information, visit digitalassetsdata.com.


© Business Wire 2019
