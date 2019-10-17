Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Digital Check Hires Paul Slager as Chief Information Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 11:37am EDT

Northbrook, IL, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Check Corp. has hired Paul Slager in the role of Chief Information Officer. In the newly created position, he will assume responsibility for the company’s information technology. The position will play a key role in enhancing and maintaining Digital Check’s systems, applications, and data security, both internally and externally.

 

Mr. Slager joins Digital Check from Envista Forensics, where he held various senior IT positions, most recently as Vice President of Information Technology. In addition to internal infrastructure and cybersecurity programs, he also oversaw many customer-facing projects to help clients address their own IT-related needs. In total, Slager possesses more than 15 years of hands-on and management experience in IT, including previous roles in the banking and healthcare industries.

 

“We are excited to have Paul join the Digital Check team. As we continue to pursue growth and corporate development across our divisions, Paul will contribute his experience and knowledge in maintaining and developing scalable information technology systems that support our various security, compliance, and strategic initiatives,” said Merrick Hatcher, Digital Check’s Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and General Counsel.

Slager joins the Digital Check team at its headquarters in Northbrook, IL. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering Technology from Purdue University, and is also a certified Project Management Professional.

 

About Digital Check

Celebrating its 60th year in business, Digital Check is the leading worldwide provider of check scanners and peripherals for the banking industry. Our TellerScan®, CheXpress®, and SmartSource® lines of scanners provide the industry’s most reliable performance with superior MICR and image quality. Digital Check’s software solutions deliver image enhancement and deposit-processing technologies that help clients reduce costs and improve efficiency. The nextScan division leads the microfilm and microfiche digital conversion market with high-performance, innovative products designed and built with simplicity and functionality to maximize user production. The ST Imaging business is a worldwide leader in on-demand microform retrieval, making film scanning easy and assessible to the public. Learn more at www.digitalcheck.com, nextScan.com, and STImaging.com.

 

Paul Rupple
Digital Check Corp.
224-383-0129
marketing@digitalcheck.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:52aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Climb on Strong Earnings, Brexit Deal
DJ
11:51aSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : pushes back return of 737 Max 8, again
AQ
11:51aFolk Dancers from ‘Heaven' Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center
GL
11:51aIn a Year of Widespread Market Consolidation, Flashtalking Continues to Drive Worldwide Momentum as Top Independent Primary Ad Server
GL
11:50aKIADIS PHARMA N : provides regulatory update on ATIR101   
AQ
11:50aFINANCIÈRE DE L'ODET : revenue for the third quarter 2019
GL
11:49aSCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
PU
11:49aEPAM : Positioned As A Niche Player In Gartner's Magic Quadrant For Insight Engines For Its InfoNgen® Solution
PU
11:49aEPAM : Positioned as a Niche Player in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines for its InfoNgen® Solution
PU
11:49aBLUE SOLUTIONS : revenue for the third quarter 2019
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC : Britain's finance industry at Brexit crossroads
2APPLE INC. : Netflix shares jump as subscribers grow ahead of Disney, Apple attack
3U.S., Chinese teams working on Phase 1 trade deal Mnuchin
4ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : earnings top forecast as 5G takes off
5DAX : Sterling jumps, stocks rally on Brexit deal agreement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group