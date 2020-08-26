Digital Colony signals interest in Crown Castle's fiber business -sources

BOSTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Buyout firm Digital Colony
Partners has contacted Crown Castle International Corp
to signal interest in buying a minority stake in its fiber-cable
business, according to three people familiar with the matter.
The outreach comes as activist hedge fund Elliott Management
last week pushed Crown Castle to conduct an operational and
strategic review of the fiber-cable business, which it says has
been mismanaged and has posted disappointing returns.
Marc Ganzi, chief executive officer of Digital Colony, one
of the world's biggest investors in data centers, macro cell
towers, fiber networks and small cell networks, has spoken with
Crown Castle's chief executive officer, said the sources, who
requested anonymity as the matter is private.
Digital Colony and Elliott declined to comment. Crown Castle
said this week it intends to keep both its wireless towers and
fiber cable businesses.
As a prominent figure in the tightly knit fiber industry who
has been involved in many industry transactions, Ganzi knows the
Crown Castle assets well and could be potentially helpful in
running them better, the sources said.
Digital Colony has suggested that Crown Castle would keep
its investment in fiber but bring in a partner in a
joint-venture type of structure, the persons said.
Elliott might also play a role in a potential deal, the
sources said. They cautioned that no concrete proposal has been
made and that a deal may not materialize.
Elliott, which has $41 billion in assets under management,
has said it has a $1 billion economic interest in Crown Castle,
without elaborating.
While best known as a hedge fund, Elliott has a private
equity business that focuses on technology companies, giving the
firm flexibility in deploying capital.
Crown Castle, which owns both wireless towers and thousands
of miles of fiber and thousands of small cells, said it intends
to stick with its strategy of keeping both businesses. It has
laid out plans to refresh its board after Elliott called for
improved oversight.
"The Crown Castle board of directors regularly reviews and
evaluates opportunities to enhance value, and as a
result, believes that our strategy to provide shared
communications infrastructure across towers, small cells and
fiber best positions the company to create superior long-term
shareholder value," Crown Castle said in a statement.
"We have received broad shareholder support for our overall
strategy and are confident in our ability to capitalize on this
significant value creation opportunity," the company added.
Crown Castle, valued at $67 billion, has for months faced
pressure from Elliott to make changes to its board, and how it
manages the fiber business. The company and Elliott engaged
privately before Elliott made its concerns public in July.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston
Editing by Matthew Lewis)