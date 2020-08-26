Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Digital Colony signals interest in Crown Castle's fiber business -sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 12:52pm EDT

BOSTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Buyout firm Digital Colony Partners has contacted Crown Castle International Corp to signal interest in buying a minority stake in its fiber-cable business, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The outreach comes as activist hedge fund Elliott Management last week pushed Crown Castle to conduct an operational and strategic review of the fiber-cable business, which it says has been mismanaged and has posted disappointing returns.

Marc Ganzi, chief executive officer of Digital Colony, one of the world's biggest investors in data centers, macro cell towers, fiber networks and small cell networks, has spoken with Crown Castle's chief executive officer, said the sources, who requested anonymity as the matter is private.

Digital Colony and Elliott declined to comment. Crown Castle said this week it intends to keep both its wireless towers and fiber cable businesses.

As a prominent figure in the tightly knit fiber industry who has been involved in many industry transactions, Ganzi knows the Crown Castle assets well and could be potentially helpful in running them better, the sources said.

Digital Colony has suggested that Crown Castle would keep its investment in fiber but bring in a partner in a joint-venture type of structure, the persons said.

Elliott might also play a role in a potential deal, the sources said. They cautioned that no concrete proposal has been made and that a deal may not materialize.

Elliott, which has $41 billion in assets under management, has said it has a $1 billion economic interest in Crown Castle, without elaborating.

While best known as a hedge fund, Elliott has a private equity business that focuses on technology companies, giving the firm flexibility in deploying capital.

Crown Castle, which owns both wireless towers and thousands of miles of fiber and thousands of small cells, said it intends to stick with its strategy of keeping both businesses. It has laid out plans to refresh its board after Elliott called for improved oversight.

"The Crown Castle board of directors regularly reviews and evaluates opportunities to enhance value, and as a result, believes that our strategy to provide shared communications infrastructure across towers, small cells and fiber best positions the company to create superior long-term shareholder value," Crown Castle said in a statement.

"We have received broad shareholder support for our overall strategy and are confident in our ability to capitalize on this significant value creation opportunity," the company added.

Crown Castle, valued at $67 billion, has for months faced pressure from Elliott to make changes to its board, and how it manages the fiber business. The company and Elliott engaged privately before Elliott made its concerns public in July. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston Editing by Matthew Lewis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:05pPortugal's public deficit soars due to pandemic
RE
01:04pGripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases
RE
01:00pKlingenstein Fields Wealth Advisors (KFWA) will now be known as Klingenstein Fields Advisors
SE
01:00pFacebook warns advertisers on changes due to upcoming Apple OS
RE
12:57pPurchasing Managers� Index Report for August 2020
PU
12:52pDigital Colony signals interest in Crown Castle's fiber business -sources
RE
12:52pSBE SMALL BUSINESS & ENTREPRENEURSHIP COUNCIL : Drop in Consumer Confidence, Expectations for a Double-Dip Recession
PU
12:49pTechnology stocks power S&P 500, Nasdaq to new highs
RE
12:44pJ&J adds Chile and Peru to Latin America COVID-19 vaccine trials
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMBU : AMBU : Interim Report for Q3 2019/20 (no.13)
2BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : Bavarian Nordic Announces First Half 2020 Results
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL A : Barclays downgrades from Neutral to Sell
4GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : Limited legal protection for COVID vaccine makers hampers EU deals
5HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : HENKEL VORZUEGE : Buy rating from RBC

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group