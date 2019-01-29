Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Digital Currency Trade Association Announces Support for Digital Asset Tax Reform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 02:01pm EST

WASHINGTON, DC, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) The Digital Currency Trade Association (DCTA) has announced support for the idea of digital asset tax reform. The DCTA is organized as a “business association” under IRS tax law 501(c)(6) and the goal is to organize and educate on the benefits of blockchain technology. This organization representing the interests of all those in the chain of custody or with a financial interest the future of digital currency and assets. The two areas of focus for the association is stopping regulatory impediments and ill-conceived tax policies that will hamper the growth of digital asset proliferation in the United States.

The Tax Cut and Jobs Act of  2017 contained a statutory tax on common transfers of cryptocurrency in a way that will push them all out of the United States. Section 1031 of tax law treats crypto-to-crypto trades as outside the scope of “like-kind” exchanges of property. The law applied as of January 1, 2018, therefore many who have made these transactions are now learning from their tax attorneys that they have a potential massive new reporting and tax requirement. In other words, every swap of digital coins or tokens for coins or tokens are a taxable event. This is a ridiculous outcome of the tax reform effort that seems like an unintended consequence of the tax reform effort.

The DCTA supports the idea behind legislation introduced at the end of 2018 by Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC). The bill, H.R. 7361, would create a special rule: "the exchange of virtual currency for virtual currency of like kind shall be treated in the same manner as the exchange of real property for real property of like kind." This digital asset reform effort would exclude gains or losses for every coin or token to coin or token transaction. The DCTA is committed to an educational effort to help Congress, the Trump Administration and the American public to push for this idea, and apply it retroactively, so that an effort to fix this law would allow the United States to engage in tax competition with other jurisdictions that have become friendly to an idea that will help the U.S. economy grow.

The newly appointed Executive Director, Manny Alicandro said, “Consistent with the mission of the DCTA, we are in full support of the idea of Rep. Budd’s bill and the idea that the exchange of like-kind digital assets should not be a taxable event.”

The founding members of the DCTA are the following: Enzo Villani and Michael Terpin of Transform Group, Velocity Ledger, Alt5Sigma, Swarm Fund, XREX, Y2X, Delaware Board of Trade, Blockchain Revolution, and Bitcoin Generation.

Contact:

Brian Darling
Board Member
Digital Currency Trade Association
(202) 805-0364
Brian@digitalcurrencytradeassociation.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:37pCONTAINER STORE : Time for de-cluttering
AQ
02:36pAPPLE : Launching new free public programme, Apple hits back at retail critics
AQ
02:36pABU DHABI COMMERCIAL BANK : to control majority stake in new mega bank
AQ
02:36pLUXURY EXPERIENCE & CO : Announces the Ultimate Big Game Celebrity & Athlete Red Carpet Experience
PR
02:34pNEW FRON : Global Investment in Aviation Summit concludes in Dubai
AQ
02:33pCompanies Can Help Protect Themselves from Website Accessibility Lawsuits with a Letter of Reasonable Accessibility from BoIA
GL
02:32pBRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC NOTIFIES INVESTORS OF CLASS ACTION AGAINST LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (LXRX) & LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE : April 1, 2019
GL
02:30pIIROC Trade Resumption - ETAC
AQ
02:30pOrion Bolts Out of the Gate in 2019 With Product Innovations Built to Address Advisors' Top Challenges
BU
02:30pETRUSCUS RESOURCES : Appoints VP of Exploration & Advisory Board
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1T-MOBILE US : T MOBILE US : Huawei lawyer says CFO Meng a 'hostage' after U.S. presses charges
2BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE) : PG&E files for bankruptcy as California wildfire liabilities loom
3VALE : VALE : Five Vale staff and contractors arrested after Brazil dam disaster
4DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC. : DOMINO PIZZA : says overseas ops to slice into profit, shares dive
5POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC. : POLARIS INDUSTRIES: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.