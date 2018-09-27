Digital Domain : CHANGE OF COMPANY WEBSITE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DIGITAL DOMAIN HOLDINGS LIMITED 數字王國集團有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 547)

CHANGE OF COMPANY WEBSITE

The board of directors (the "Board") of Digital Domain Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the website of the Company will be changed fromwww.ddhl.comtowww.digitaldomain.comwith effect from 29 September 2018.

By Order of the Board

DIGITAL DOMAIN HOLDINGS LIMITED

Seah Ang

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 27 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Peter Chou, Mr. Seah Ang, Mr. Amit Chopra and Mr. Wei Ming are the executive directors of the Company, Mr. Pu Jian and Dr. Song Alan Anlan are the non-executive directors of the Company and Ms. Lau Cheong, Mr. Duan Xiongfei, Mr. Wong Ka Kong Adam and Mr. John Alexander Lagerling are the independent non-executive directors of the Company.