Digital Dose Inhalers Market 2019-2023- Evolving Opportunities with AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline | Technavio

The global digital dose inhalers market size will grow by USD 989.44 million during 2019-2023. This market report provides a detailed analysis of the market by product (metered dose and soft mist inhalers; and dry powder inhalers) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global digital dose inhalers market 2019-2023

Vendor Landscape

AstraZeneca Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Novartis AG, OPKO Health Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd are among the vendors who have a strong position in the global market. While AptarGroup Inc. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., OPKO Health Inc., and Pneuma Respiratory Inc. hold a favorable position in the global market.

AstraZeneca Plc. is one the leading vendors in the digital dose inhalers market sphere. The company’s newest product offerings include:

Symbicort inhaler: The product is integrated with SmartTouch sensor, which helps in monitoring the adherence to medication.

Bevespi Aerosphere: This is a triple-combination therapy, which is used in a pressurized metered dose inhaler to relieve the symptoms of COPD.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is another leading vendor in the digital dose inhalers market sphere. In line with the global digital dose inhalers market, the company’s newest product offerings include:

Ellipta inhaler: The product is integrated with Ellipta sensor, which helps to automatically detect the dosage of medication.

Novartis AG is also a leading vendor in the digital dose inhalers market. In line with the global digital dose inhalers market, the company’s newest product offerings include:

Breezhaler: It is a dry powder inhaler that has an integrated customized sensor to enhance medication.

KEY TOPICS COVERED:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Metered dose and soft mist inhalers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Dry powder inhalers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Rising integration of AI and adoption of IoT

Business strategies

Growing internet connectivity and use of smartphone devices

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

AstraZeneca Plc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Novartis AG

OPKO Health Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

