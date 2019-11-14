Digital Dose Inhalers Market 2019-2023- Evolving Opportunities with AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline | Technavio

The global digital dose inhalers market size will grow by USD 989.44 million during 2019-2023. This market report provides a detailed analysis of the market by product (metered dose and soft mist inhalers; and dry powder inhalers) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).
Vendor Landscape
AstraZeneca Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Novartis AG, OPKO Health Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd are among the vendors who have a strong position in the global market. While AptarGroup Inc. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., OPKO Health Inc., and Pneuma Respiratory Inc. hold a favorable position in the global market.
AstraZeneca Plc. is one the leading vendors in the digital dose inhalers market sphere. The company’s newest product offerings include:
-
Symbicort inhaler: The product is integrated with SmartTouch sensor, which helps in monitoring the adherence to medication.
-
Bevespi Aerosphere: This is a triple-combination therapy, which is used in a pressurized metered dose inhaler to relieve the symptoms of COPD.
GlaxoSmithKline Plc is another leading vendor in the digital dose inhalers market sphere. In line with the global digital dose inhalers market, the company’s newest product offerings include:
-
Ellipta inhaler: The product is integrated with Ellipta sensor, which helps to automatically detect the dosage of medication.
Novartis AG is also a leading vendor in the digital dose inhalers market. In line with the global digital dose inhalers market, the company’s newest product offerings include:
-
Breezhaler: It is a dry powder inhaler that has an integrated customized sensor to enhance medication.
KEY TOPICS COVERED:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
-
Preface
-
Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
-
Market definition
-
Market sizing 2018
-
Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
-
Market segmentation by product
-
Comparison by product
-
Metered dose and soft mist inhalers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Dry powder inhalers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
-
Market drivers
-
Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
-
Rising integration of AI and adoption of IoT
-
Business strategies
-
Growing internet connectivity and use of smartphone devices
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
-
Overview
-
Landscape disruption
-
Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
AstraZeneca Plc
-
GlaxoSmithKline Plc
-
Novartis AG
-
OPKO Health Inc.
-
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
PART 14: APPENDIX
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
-
Definition of market positioning of vendors
