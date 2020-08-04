Log in
Digital Earnest Money Transfers via Earnnest℠ Now Available Directly Within Dotloop — No More Paper Checks or Wire Fraud Worries

08/04/2020 | 01:18pm EDT

New Dotloop feature Earnnest to offer agents and homebuyers an easier, faster and more secure means of transferring earnest money digitally.

Earnnest℠, the largest digital earnest money service in the United States, is now offered as a new feature in Dotloop®, an industry-leading, end-to-end transaction management software for real estate professionals. The new Dotloop feature gives real estate agents a faster, more secure and convenient way for their clients to digitally transfer earnest money via the Earnnest platform.

Earnnest will power dotloop’s newest enhancement to provide real estate professionals with a safe, contactless way to transfer deposit funds. Buyers no longer have to drive to their agent or bank to make a deposit on a property with a paper check. Instead, they can simply click a button, and the funds transfer safely via a bank-level encrypted digital payment that speeds their deposit to the title or escrow company with no exchange of hands.

“By digitizing the earnest money transfer, this latest partnership is one more way dotloop is working to provide its agents and their customers with a fully digital transaction experience,” says Marnie Blanco, Dotloop VP, Industry Relations. “A faster, more secure and more affordable way to transfer deposits, the Earnnest feature streamlines this key customer interaction step early in the process and is especially appreciated by buyers now in this time of social distancing.”

With Earnnest, agents can take comfort in knowing there’s a safer approach than wire transfers. “Our safe, closed network provides the promise of incredible security,” says Earnnest CEO Rick Altizer. “Our platform not only features banking-level encryption but also doesn’t use wires — preventing wire fraud — or personal checks, which are replete with sensitive, personal information.”

To get started, agents may invite their escrow holders to connect and register with the Earnnest network by clicking here.

About Earnnest

Greenville, S.C.-based Earnnest is the largest digital earnest money service in the United States, allowing buyers to securely and electronically deposit funds to an escrow holder. Earnnest keeps agents, buyers and escrow holders in the loop with automated emails and tracking information. Visit www.Earnnest.com to learn more.

About Dotloop

Dotloop is a leading online transaction and productivity optimization platform in real estate that reduces complexity by replacing separate form creation, e-sign and transaction management systems with a single end-to-end solution. With robust compliance and a powerful mobile-first app, dotloop drives growth by helping real estate professionals streamline their businesses with workflow automation and real-time visibility into transactions. Each year, millions of agents, brokers, and clients trust dotloop to get deals done.

Dotloop is based in Cincinnati, Ohio, and is owned and operated by Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG). To learn more about dotloop, visit www.dotloop.com.

Dotloop is a registered trademark of DotLoop, LLC.


© Business Wire 2020
